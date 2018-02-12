The report on Torque Converter Market by components (clutch plate, impeller, turbine, damper, stator), transmission type (automatic, continuously variable, dual-clutch transmission), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle), hybrid vehicle ( hybrid electric vehicle) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Torque Converter Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global torque converter market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the torque converter market worldwide.

The report segments the global torque converter market on the basis of components, transmission type, vehicle type, and hybrid vehicle.

Global Torque Converter Market by Components

Clutch Plate

Impeller

Turbine

Damper

Stator

Others

Global Torque Converter Market by Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission

Global Torque Converter Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Torque Converter Market by Hybrid Vehicle

Plug- In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Torque Converter Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Aisin

Borgwarner

Schaeffler

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen

Transtar

Kapec

Exedy

Yutaka Giken

Sonnax Industries

