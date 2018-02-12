Sushant Sharma, one of the leading guitarists who has given music to many popular Punjabi tracks and Jyotica Tangri, the Bollywood sensational singer, have come together for the first time to unveil their romantic single – ‘Tere Bina’. Composed by the duo Sushant-Shankar, the song has been beautifully penned by the famous Punjabi songwriter Jaani. The music video will be available on Times Music YouTube channel.

Tere Bina is a soothing romantic song that depicts the notion – true love always finds its way back. No matter how long it takes, the wait is worth the time. Directed by Robby Singh, the storyline of the music video has the prowess to completely hook the viewers with its beautiful composition.

“Tere Bina is a lovely song and it’s very special to my heart. On this Valentine’s Day, I am sure all are going to love the song and will be able to relate to it in one way or the other”, said Jyotica.

Bollywood singer Jyotica Tangri is well known for her exceptional voice and talented singing. She has sung innumerable songs in whopping 21 languages. Popular for being in Mika’s team in ‘The Voice of India’(an Indian reality singing show), she has won Zee Cine Awards as the Best Female playback singer 2017 for the movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaarur Aana’. Some of her biggest Bollywood releases include Pallo Latke (Shaadi Mein Zaarur Aana), Ishq De Fanniyar-Female(Fukrey Returns) and Jia Aur Jia Reprise (Jia Aur Jia). Some of her beautiful cover versions under ‘Zee Talent’ include Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi (half-girlfriend), Kaun Tujhe (M. S. Dhoni) and Humdard.

“Tere Bina is a beautiful composition. Jyotica and Sushant have sung it really well. This is one of my best-written songs and I believe, like all my other romantic numbers, this song will definitely become ‘The Valentine song’ of the year 2018,” said lyricist Jaani.

In the words of singer-composer-guitarist Sushant Sharma, “I have played a lot of guitar-based superhit Punjabi numbers like Soch, Yaar Ni Mileya, Man Bharya, Bacha, and more. ‘Tere Bina’ is going to be my debut as a singer. I believe all are going to love it and will definitely make it a Valentine hit”.

Sushant started his career as a professional guitarist and has been performing live since 2002 with music Masteros like Late Jagjit Singh Ji, Roop Kumar Rathore, Hariharan, Pt. Ajay Pohankar, and Ghulam Ali.

Tere Bina is Times Music’s exclusive release and is available across all its digital and mobile partnering platforms.

YouTube link of the video: http://bit.ly/TereBinaPunjabi