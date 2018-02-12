11 January 2018, Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China-Traditional Chinese medicine as a unique prophylactic or preventive medicinal system has been in vogue in China for over 2,500 years. This classical system of therapeutic treatment basically incorporates different kinds of dietary remedy, physical exertion, massages, acupuncture, and herbal medicine. However, the evolution and progress of the Western allopathic and osteopathic treatment techniques have had a far-reaching impact on TCM. TCM still finds sweeping use not only in Greater China but is also increasing in popularity in other areas of the world where the same is being resorted to as an alternative medicine or complementary healing approach. TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited based in Xian city in China has dedicated itself to producing traditional Chinese medicine by extracting essences of different herbs and converting them into tablets, powders, and pills, like pine pollen powder.

For formulating pine pollen powder TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited collects the pollen grains from pine trees thriving in China’s Southwestern Yunnan Province. The pollens are collected once annually from the trees growing abundantly on the foothills of the Himalayas on its easternmost extremity. After the raw pine pollens have been harvested, airflow separation technique is harnessed for getting rid of the impurities and dirtiness. Thereafter the cell wall is cracked open by employing high-speed airflow cell cracking technology following which the contents are sieved via a 300 mesh vibrating panel. The filtered content which has a very smooth, powdery texture is packed, disinfected, checked for physiochemical indexing, and finally stored safely in a warehouse till the same is shipped to different destinations.

Pine pollen both in powdery and pill/capsule/tablet forms, functions as a powerful adaptogen facilitating to combat daily stress and tension. At the same time pollens obtained from pine trees work as effective restoratives boosting up an individual’s immune system by virtue of the same being endowed with enzymes, trace elements, essential amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and proteins.

Each and every pine pollen tablet of TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited is reinforced with 75% of powder extracted from the pollens of pine trees that is coalesced with 25% saccharides. The pollen tablets are completely pure as there is very low percentage or concentration of heavy metals without any residues of pesticides. On the other hand, such tablets are also thoroughly free of sugar enabling them to be imbibed easily by those suffering from diabetes. Furthermore, the tablets do not contain any fillers, artificial preservatives or drying agents, thus rendering them safe for ingestion.

