​System Basis Chip Market is a device which implements and combines features like transceivers, voltage regulators, Fail safe Input Outputs, power saving modes and scalability. It also supports features like low-dropout regulator (regulates output voltage even when the supply and output voltages are close to each other), SMPS (switched-mode power supply converters which transmits energy periodically from input to output and stores it in capacitors for a fraction of period and uses it in the remaining fraction) among others. System Basis Chips are found in all automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs). They are mainly used in Body Control Modules, Door Control Units, Climate Control Modules and Light Control Units among others. One of the key uses of a System Basis Chip is the reduction of current consumption through Controller Area Network Partial Networking (CAN PN). The CAN partial networking feature reduces current consumption in automobiles and other machines, thereby reducing the emission of carbon dioxide.

Increase in production of automobiles is the driver of the system basis chip market. Many safety features there were previously applied only to high end cars are now being increasingly used in low end cars. This has led to increase in current consumption which in turn has led to increased pressure in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. All these factors form the driving force behind the growth of the system basis chip market. Owing to continuous industrialization and modernization, and high standard of living, the demand for technologically advanced cars with improved safety measures has increased. Features like Climate Control Unit, Door Control Unit found in system basis chips are being implemented in passenger cars which helps in improved functioning of the cars. Improved lifestyles along with increase in safety concerns will keep a stable demand for system basis chips to be used in automobiles, especially passenger cars.

One of the key pull factor of this market is that, the process of up integrating CAN transceiver technology in a system basis chip involves high cost. The circuit design of system basis chips are complicated and often leads to unsuspected operation which in turn leads to short circuit.

The system basis chip can be segmented on the basis of its functions, Voltage Regulation, Diagnostic and Supervision, Drivers and Switches, Watch Dog functions (fault detecting mechanism), Wake Up Logic ( low energy consumption mechanism) and Power Switches (used in industrial applications), among others. System Basis Chips are applied in automobiles which can be further segmented into passenger cars and heavy vehicles. These above mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth market during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America being highly technologically advanced captures a large market share. North American market comprises majorly a high income population. Therefore the use of technologically advanced cars with improved and high end safety features is also highly prevalent in this market. Europe also acquires a large market share since Germany is also leading manufacture of high end technologically advanced automobiles. The Asia Pacific market is expanding at a large pace owing to its implementation of improved technologies and rising income and improved standard of living of its population. Japan, China and even India in recent years are turning out to be improving and improvising their automobiles manufacturing techniques and are trying to outperform the Western countries.

Some of the key players operating in this market are, Infineon Technologies (Germany), Texas Instruments (Unites States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland), Atmel Corporation (United States), Melexis (Belgium), Microchip Technologies (United States),and Elmos Semiconductors AG (Germany), among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.