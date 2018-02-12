Valentine’s Day is the feel special day every woman goes to lengths to look their best. The day of love beckons every lady to deck up for their beau or like millennials would suggest; a fun filled evening. An elaborate hairstyle compliments the attire adding to the personality manifolds. Advanced Hair Studio lets you do just that without a lot of effort and worry with their newest offering of an entire range of internationally celebrated styling products.

Advanced Hair Studio offers a range of hair styling products called the ‘Carl Howell Range’ to help you style your hair with ease for a lasting evening. To give that ultra-glamorous look to your hair, below mentioned are the details on the Carl Howell range that you can try on this special valentine’s day.

Restructurer B5

This leave in, easy to use, spray-on, light weight moisturizing conditioner, abounds with D Panthenol. It contains ADVANCED REVITALISING COMPLEX, making this a very popular product in the CH range. It is designed to penetrate, restructure and strengthen hair, giving it a natural healthy shine. It also contains sunscreen to help protect hair color from UV Rays. (INR.1250)

Gel Spray

This non-aerosal holding and styling spray brings a natural looking, soft to medium hold when used after styling. Non sticky or stiff, it affords control and manageability when used on damp hair before styling. It is fortified with D Panthenol to condition and act as a sunscreen to protect hair color. (INR.975)

Hair Controlling Shaper

Style your hair with attitude through this semi matte finish natural wax. It is rich in ADVANCED REVITALISING COMPLEX with Bio-Active Power to strengthen and condition for long lasting support. (INR. 910)

Water Wax

Get that high shine, sleeker and spiky look with this medium-flexible-support styling gel. With ADVANCED REVITALISING COMPLEX with Bio-Active Power as a key ingredient, this conditions and protects hair while creating shine and definition. (INR. 1150)

So be the first ones to get your hands on these latest products from Advanced Hair Studio & step out in style!