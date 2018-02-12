The report titled “South Africa Healthcare Market by Industry Type (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices)–Outlook to 2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare market in South Africa. The report covers South Africa healthcare market size, market segmentation by hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical and medical devices. The report also covers market in different aspects such as healthcare scenario in South Africa, government and private spending on healthcare, cross comparison of healthcare sector of South Africa with other African countries, mergers, acquisitions and funding in healthcare sector, investment model for setting up a hospital, snapshots of daycare centers and polyclinics, investment model for setting up a diagnostic laboratory, government regulations for launching a new drug, disruptive IT companies in South Africa and comparative analysis of major players in each section. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Market Potential: The healthcare sector in South Africa is one of the most dynamic markets in the country. The country’s basic health indicators have improved in the past few years. The overall healthcare market has increased from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017 and witnessed a growth rate of ~% during the period 2012-2017. The public sector serves around ~% of the population and account for ~% of the spending. The private sector serves around ~% of the population and accounts for ~%of the spending, while the rest ~% of spending are done by the various non-governmental organizations present in the country. One of the major diseases prevalent in South Africa is HIV/AIDS. The government and non-governmental organizations run a number of programmes for research and to support and provide medicines to people affected by HIV/AIDS. The average life expectancy in the country has decreased and some of the major causes of deaths are HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, diabetes, cerebrovascular diseases, heart diseases, respiratory diseases, diarrheal diseases, influenza and pneumonia. There is a huge gap in health status of different regions in the country. The country has been developing its healthcare infrastructure including hospitals, diagnostic labs, clinics and the pharmaceutical sector. In addition to all these factors, fast rising and ageing population in the country further adds to the advantages for South Africa healthcare market.

Medical Devices Market: The medical devices industry is import driven in South Africa. The imports contribute to around ~% of the entire domestic market while domestic manufacturing contributes only ~%of the total revenue of the market. US, Germany, China, Switzerland, UK, Japan, Mexico, Ireland, France and Netherlands are the top medical devices import market for South Africa. The industry has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years and is expected to continue the trend in the future. The medical devices market contributed a share of around ~% (USD ~ billion) of the total healthcare market in South Africa in 2017. The CAGR for the medical devices market during 2012-2017 was ~%. The medical devices production firms in the country are small or medium sized businesses. Most of the multinational companies collaborate with local companies and then operate in the country. Most of the hospitals, clinics and diagnostic labs are government owned. The percentage share of domestically produced devices in the country is likely to increase in the future. The government provides a number of incentives for domestic manufacturers. The market has been majorly dominated by consumable equipment which contributing ~% (USD ~ million) while diagnostic imaging products contributed around ~% (USD ~ million) to the overall medical devices market. A large percentage of the revenue was also contributed by orthopedic appliances & implants.

Pharmaceuticals Market: South Africa is the leading country in Africa for pharmaceutical manufacturing. One of the main reasons for this is the significantly rising population of the country along with availability of cheap labour, world class infrastructure and introduction of South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). SAHPRA has replaced MCC and will work towards reducing the time taken to launch a product in the market. The overall size of the pharmaceutical market has increased with a CAGR of ~% from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~% in 2017. The government through its policies has tried to address the increasing demand of pharmaceutical products in the country, however there is a huge room for growth. The market is dominated by the presence of global pharmaceutical firms. Around ~% of the total pharma products consumed in the country are imported. Increasing rate and prevalence of TB, HIV, respiratory, cerebrovascular and heart diseases among the growing population of the country has created high demand for generic and patented drugs. In context of therapeutic drugs, majority of the demand is to treat diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The government aims to reduce the expenditure done by an individual on drugs by increasing the use of generic medicines. However the market is expected to grow because of the ageing population of the country. The sales of over-the-counter drugs have also increased in recent years which have further escalated the pharma market in the country.

Hospitals Market: South Africa is dominated by the presence of government run hospitals and clinics. There are around ~ hospitals and ~clinics in the country out of which ~% are run by the government and the rest are private. A ruling by the Competition Tribunal in the country in 2004 changed the entire structure of the healthcare market in South Africa. The ruling prevented collective pricing done by various organizations. There have been a number of mergers and acquisitions in the market which has lead the private hospital market to concentrate. The private hospital market in the country is dominated by three major players; Netcare Limited, The life Healthcare Group Limited and Mediclinic Southern Africa. The number of inpatients and outpatients has increased at a CAGR of ~% and ~% respectively during 2012-2017. The overall revenue of the hospital market in South Africa has increased with a CAGR of ~% from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ in 2017. A large percentage of medical staff works for in the private sector which has increased the burden on public hospital staff. The government is making huge efforts to address problem like this and is engaged to expand the reach of public hospitals into rural areas of the country.

Diagnostic Laboratories Market: Owing to government policies, the healthcare sector in the country is gradually growing. The number of hospitals & clinics is increasing and so is the overall standard of healthcare services. To cater to this demand there is a vital requirement for affective and faster diagnostic laboratories. The overall market for diagnostic laboratories has increased from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017 with a CAGR of ~% during this period. The market has a presence of a number of private labs which contribute around ~% (USD ~ million) to the overall diagnostic laboratories market, while the government run lab contribute around ~% (USD ~ million). The rise in average income of the middle class in South Africa coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor which has led to the growth of diagnostic laboratories. These laboratories are actively engaged in providing imaging and pathology tests. Pathology tests contributed approximately ~% of the total revenue, while imaging tests contributed around ~% in 2017.

