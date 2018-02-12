The report titled “South Africa Crop Protection Market by Type (Pesticides (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, others) and Bio-pesticides (Bio-chemical pesticides, Microbial Pesticides, others)) by Crop Type (Cereal, Vegetable and Forage Crops) – Outlook to 2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of Crop Protection market in South Africa. The report covers South Africa Crop Protection market size, market segmentations by Pesticides (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, others) and Bio-pesticides (Bio-chemical pesticides, Microbial Pesticides, others), by crop type (cereal, vegetable and forage crops), by market source (domestic production and imports), by market structure (organized and unorganized market), by form (liquid and solid)* and by regions*. The report also covers market in different aspects such as trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, trade scenario, regulatory scenario, market share of major producers, company profiles of major producers (ADAMA, Arysta LifeScience, BASF, Bayer Crop Sciences, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto South Africa, DuPont, Syngenta, Philagro South Africa, UPL South Africa and Wynca Group) in Crop Protection market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Industry Overview: South Africa has a semi-tropic to semi-arid regions and there is variation in climate across the country. These variations allow for a wide variety of crops to be cultivated in the country. Susceptibility of these crops to pests, rodents and insects has in turn led to creation of huge demand for crop protection products in the country. The South African crop protection market is one of the largest in Africa. The country’s crop production has been increasing gradually over the years and so has the use of pesticides and bio-pesticides.

The overall market has seen modest growth in revenues from USD ~ million during 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017 at a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017. The overall yield per hectare has also increased in the country. The use of bio-pesticides has also increased significantly owing to the increasing trend of organic farming in the country. There has been an increase in the consumption and export of fresh perishable food in the country which has further augment the crop protection product market in the country.

Market Segmentation of South Africa Crop Protection Product Market

Type of Crop Protection Products: The South African crop protection market has been bifurcated into two types of products used majorly; pesticides and bio-pesticides. Pesticides have been further segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and bio-pesticides have been segmented into bio-chemical and microbial bio-pesticides. The overall revenue contribute by the pesticides was ~% (USD ~ million) in the total crop protection market in South Africa in 2017. Whereas the revenue contributed by bio-pesticides was around ~% (USD ~ million) of the total market revenue.

By Crop Type: The type of crop protection product used for each crop is different. Therefore the market has been segmented into three types of products, depending on the type of crop; cereal crops, forage crops and vegetable crops. The revenue generated by crop protection [products used for cereal crops was ~% (USD ~ million) of the overall market revenue in 2017. The revenue generated crop protection products used for forage crops was ~% (USD ~ million), whereas for vegetable crops was ~% (USD ~ million) of the overall revenue of the market in 2017.

By Source: South Africa is majorly an importer of crop protection products. The major source countries are Australia, China, Germany and US. The total import of crop protection products accounted for ~% (USD ~ million) of the total market revenue of crop protection market in South Africa in 2017, whereas the domestic production contributed around ~% (USD ~ million) of the total market.

By Structure: The crop protection market in South Africa is dominated by the presence of global players of the industry. The market is largely organized, but there is also presence of a number of unorganized players in the market. The revenue contributed by the organized sector was ~% (USD ~ million) whereas the revenue of the unorganized market accounted for about ~% (USD ~ million) of the crop protection market in South Africa in 2017.

Competitive Scenario in South Africa Crop Protection Market: The crop protection industry in the country has been dominated by few major players which have accounted for major market share during 2017. The competition in the South African market has been intense due to the presence of a large number of local players as well. The presence of global players has increased the overall quality of products in the industry. South Africa crop protection market is dominated by major players including ADAMA, Arysta LifeScience, BASF, Bayer Crop Sciences, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto South Africa, DuPont, Syngenta, Philagro South Africa, UPL South Africa and Wynca Group.

ADAMA is a leading manufacturer and distributer of crop protection solutions in South Africa. The company produces variety of adjuvants, fungicide, growth regulators, herbicides and insecticides. The company has accounted a share of ~% of the total revenue in the overall market during 2017. Arysta LifeScience is a global agricultural company specializing in the marketing and distribution of innovative crop protection and life science brands. The company manufactures a range of crop protection products. The company accounted for a share of ~% in the overall market during 2017. BASF is one of the leaders of the crop protection market in South Africa. The company is global conglomerate and invests heavily into R&D of newer varieties of crop protection products. The company has its headquarters in Germany. BASF accounted for share of ~% in the overall crop protection market during 2017 in South Africa. Bayer Crop Sciences is a global conglomerate having its Crop Sciences headquarters in Monheim, Germany and its South African headquarters in Isando, Gauteng. The company produces a range of crop protection including fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and others. The company accounted for share of ~% in the overall crop protection market during 2017 in South Africa. Dow Agro Sciences is one of the global leaders in production of crop protection products. The company produces insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, fumigants, pest management and nitrogen stabilizers. The company accounted for a share of ~% in the overall market during 2017. Other major players in the industry are Monsanto South Africa, DuPont, Syngenta, Philagro South Africa, UPL South Africa and Wynca Group.

Future Potential of South Africa Crop Protection Market: The revenue from the South Africa crop protection industry is projected to register modest growth over the period 2018-2022. It is projected to grow by CAGR of ~% over the period 2018-2022 and is expected to reach USD ~ million in 2022 as compared to USD ~ million in 2018. The increase in local consumption and export of crops to SADC countries and focus of government to increase efficient trade of food products within Africa and to other countries across the globe are anticipated to boost the overall production of crops in the country. The increase in crop production will lead to augmentation of the crop protection market in the country. Rise in demand for organically farmed food products will also expected to increase in the future, which will further escalate the demand for bio-pesticides. Owing to the environmental ill-effects of pesticides there has been a rise in demand for environmental friendly crop protection products and it is likely to increase in future.

