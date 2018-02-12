A good shipping experience is essential in driving brand loyalty. ReverseLogix provides pickup and consolidation services that streamline the shipping and delivery process for merchants.

[BURLINGAME, 12/2/2018] – According to a survey of e-Commerce shoppers, delivery timing and a good shipping experience significantly affect a consumer’s decision to purchase from a store. These factors also influence the person’s choice to stay loyal to a brand. Preferred logistics company ReverseLogix’s pickup and consolidation services are created to address shoppers’ issues with delivery and shipment, eliminating unnecessary steps, expediting the process, and mitigating useless costs.

Delivery Timing is Key

A research report entitled “How Fast Delivery and Quality Packaging Drives Customer Loyalty” revealed that when purchasing from an unfamiliar brand, shoppers cited fast delivery as the number one motivator for increasing brand trust. Delivery times (44%) ranks almost twice as high as the overall quality of the products themselves (24), reaffirms that the former remains a key element for brands seeking to drive loyalty.

As consumers tend to look at the courier delivering their order and the company they’re buying from as part of one buying experience, choosing the right shipping partner is crucial. It pays that a company choose a shipping partner that reflects the objectives of its brand.

Streamlining Shipment Processes

Enterprises looking for the best logistics company to work with may turn to ReverseLogix. A preferred logistics partner based in California, the company offers pickup and consolidation services that significantly help improve the shipment process.

The company designed a sweep network that moves the items from location to location, as well as delivers the goods, both forward and reverse. The creation of a tailored consolidation network eliminates the need for a complicated system to transport the products between locations. As a result, delivery flexibility and efficiency have improved while costs, claims, and shortages were mitigated.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is a trusted logistics company providing efficient, reliable services that work to streamline storage, shipment, and delivery for businesses. Their services include everything from consultancy and business intelligence to handling, warehousing, pickup and consolidation, and more. Their team of industry veterans can help design customized logistics solutions that help boost customer loyalty and ultimately, the bottomline.

Find the full details here: https://www.reverselogix.com.