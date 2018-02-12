[02/12/2018, Teaneck] – Retailers need automatic price tracking to stay competitive in today’s market. PriceManager for retailers is a powerful, web-based reporting and analytics tool providing automatic competitor price tracking while consistently providing accurate competitive intelligence.

The software serves as a one-stop shop for competitive intelligence, giving the users the proper tools to improve their sales sand profit.

Competitor Price Tracking in an Instant

PriceManager’s easy-to-use interface allows subscribers to view competitor price data daily. The data seamlessly entera subscriber’s current system and pricing rules to automate price changes, while distributing it over different mediums, such as email or data feeds.

The software also allows retailers to scan a competitor’s entire website to acquire essential information regarding product assortment, price, and other available information.

PriceManager also helps retailers search for product assortments on any shopping engine or marketplace. This exposes all listed pricing and vendor names for a product, giving subscribers another competitive advantage.

Supplementary Features

PriceManager for retailers has additional features that help subscribers maximize data integration. The software works 24/7 to provide continuous price tracking in over 30 countries. It also shows historical price trends for subscribers to assess the fluctuations in price.

In addition, exporting data to other systems is much easier. Subscribers can distribute data to excel and other formats, and integration with Google Analytics is available.

Finally, PriceManager features a Saas Solution, meaning it requires no setup.

About PriceManager

Established in New Jersey, PriceManager has been delivering the finest automated competitor price tracking solutions for retailers, manufacturers, and partners since 2009. Offering competitive intelligence to give every subscriber a tactical advantage over their competition, PriceManager continues to redefine automated price tracking by continuously enhancing their software.

Visit pricemanager.com today for more information on the software works.