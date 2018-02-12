Nanostructured carbon composites are multiphase solid materials having allotropes of carbon. They possess cylindrical nanostructure. Carbon composites are employed in nanotechnology, electronics, optics, and other fields of material science and technology due to the various attributes exhibited by carbon molecules. Fullerene, graphene, carbon nanotubes, and carbon nanofiber are some nanostructured carbon composites. They are nothing but one, two, or three dimensional allotropes of carbon. They are exceptionally strong and exhibit high stiffness.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31877

Graphene is about 200 times stronger than steel. Carbon nanotubes possess high level of strength. Nanostructured carbon composites are good conductors of heat and electricity; therefore, they are extensively used as additives in a wide range of structural materials such as golf clubs, baseball bats, car parts, damascus steel, etc. They are employed in numerous applications in end-user industries such as electronics, bio-medical, aerospace, construction, automotive etc. owing to the different attributes exhibited by them. In the electronics industry, nanostructured carbon composites are employed in a number of material or device applications such as solar cells, light-emitting diodes, and touch panels of smartphones. They are also highly engaged to manufacture supercapacitors used to store energy.

Supercapacitors can act as a substitute to the conventional electrolytic batteries, as they possess numerous advantages over the latter, such as less time required for charging, longevity, and eco-friendly production process. Supercapacitors are extensively employed in the automotive industry as replacement for lithium-ion batteries or for regenerative braking. However, the production of nanostructured carbon composites is expensive than that of its substitutes. Furthermore, working with nanostructured carbon composites is difficult as they are small in size. Thus, there is always the need to find a substitute for them.

Based on application, the nanostructured carbon composites market can be segmented into electronics, automotive, bio-medical, energy, aerospace, and others. The electronics industry at present dominates the market and is anticipated to retain its position during the forecast period. The automotive industry is expected to expand significantly in the near future. Development in the automotive and electronics industries in Asia Pacific and North America is projected to drive the nanostructured carbon composites market in these regions in the next few years.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nanostructured-carbon-composites-market.html

Based on geography, the nanostructured carbon composites market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the nanostructured carbon composites market during the forecast period, due to the expansion of end-user industries in the region. Rapid industrial, infrastructural, and economic progress in the developing countries such as India and China and rise in standard of living and disposable income of the people have boosted the demand for automobiles and electronics in these countries, which in turn, has propelled the nanostructured carbon composites market in the region. The healthcare industry is expected to develop at a steady pace in Latin America, thus driving the growth of nanostructured carbon composites in the region.

Major players operating in the nanostructured carbon composites market are Bayer Material Science, Catalytic Materials, Emfutur Technologies, NanoAmor, Applied Sciences, Graphene Nanochem, XG Sciences, and Applied NanoStructured Solutions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com