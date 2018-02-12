Myra Readymade and Customize Design Collection!!

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, February 12, 2018— Myra The Boutique provide readymade and customize collection as per the client requirement.

Myra the Boutique categorized into different Section. Myra Provide All type of design According to customer’s needs.

Sections of Myra The Boutique

• Anarkali

• Fusion

• Bridal Collection

• Indo Western

• Kurti-Tunic

• Traditional

Myra provide readymade collection of all this sections as well as Customize according to client’s requirements.

About Myra:

Myra take care of customer’s needs, their budget and their liking. We customize dresses as per client’s requirement and each and every garment is made with love and dedication, so the final output comes out to be the best client satisfaction is our priority.

Myra believes in quality and perfection and not to forget the customer satisfaction as a whole.

Myra – The Boutique is a one-stop style and custom fashion destination for all you ladies out there. If you can think it. We can make it come alive! That’s the enthusiasm and spirit you shall experience at Myra. Become a “Myran” and set wings afloat for the dream finesse you very much deserve.

Myra the Boutique,

By Pooja S.

Phone No: – 079-40372200

http://www.myratheboutique.com/

G-2, Shivalik-1, Opp.Shell Petrol Pump,

Anandnagar Road, Prahaldnagar,

Ahmedabad-380015.India.

