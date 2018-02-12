Miskas Wood Products offers trim and moulding to customers in the Greater Toronto Area. It stands by the quality and aesthetic appeal of its products.

[GEORGETOWN, 2/12/2018] – The demand for pine products in residential and commercial markets has gone up. Miskas Wood Products addresses the growing need with its trim and moulding products, so customers can now count on superior quality trims for their renovation projects.

Growth in the Wood Components Market

Wood is still the dominant building material in the furniture, cabinetry, home storage, and architectural industries. Data shows that the moulding and trim segment, in particular, will grow at a rate of 5.7% annually to reach $5.8 million in 2020 because of the upswing in housing construction and remodelling work.

Further studies predict that it will account for 84% of 2019 stocks and 93% of overall sales. The market does not show signs of stopping—data from Statistics Canada shows that the country’s exports of millwork in 2016 were $663.1 million, while exports for pallets and containers were $131.9 million.

As the demand for wood components continues to increase, there is a greater need to find trusted wholesalers of pine moulding and trim in residential and commercial markets.

High-Quality Trims and Moulding Products

Miskas Wood Products has been the go-to manufacturer of trims and moulding products in the GTAfor nearly two decades. In that time, the company has steadily built its brand as a maker of superior-qualitypine wood products.

The company’s casings and baseboards are the practical choices for renovations. Baseboards protect the walls from damage by keeping them free of dust and other insects. Casings, on the other hand, add a decorative touch and cover the gap between the drywall and door frames. To give interiors a better accent, customers can turn to tongue and groove mouldings for a solid, complete look.

About Miskas Wood Products

Miskas Wood Products is a family-owned wholesaler of pine products. It has more than 17 years of experience in the industry, and contractors in Ontario trust the company for the quality of its pieces. More than providing top-quality wood moulding, it follows sustainable business practices by implementing a zero waste policy.

To request for product pricing, visit https://miskaswoodproducts.com.