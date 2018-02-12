Market Highlights:

The study reveals that location as a service is trending in North America region. The increasing demand of cloud computing and latest technology are factors driving for the market growth. The location as a services model can support location-based services, including geofencing, location-based advertising, fraud management, proximity marketing, asset tracking and others. The location as a service are gaining momentum as these services can work not only with smart devices but also with featured phones and even work when GPS turned off.

In North America region, the Location as a Service Market demand is growing with the growing need of safety and security measurements. The location as a services API-based can access to location of millions of mobile phones without GPS or data connectivity across the world. These services can combined with business intelligence and automation tools of location data. In 2011, Location Labs has acquired Wirkle and Volly to empower safety and location apps via these companies.

The global location as a service market is growing rapidly over 32% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 99 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Location as a Service Market – Forecast to 2023”.

Major Key Players:

• Cisco systems (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Ericsson (Sweden.)

• IBM Corp. (U.S.)

• Qualcomm (U.S.)

• Location Labs (U.S)

• LocationSmart (U.S)

• Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

• Esri (U.S)

• Accelerite (U.S)

Global Location as a Service Market Segmentation:

The global location as a service market bifurcated on the basis of component, connectivity type, technology, deployment, end users and region. The component are segmented into hardware, software, and others.

The connectivity type is segmented into wired, wireless and others. The technology is segmented into GPS, GPRS, RFID, GIS and others. The deployment is segmented into on cloud, on premises and others The end users are segmented consumer electronics, BFSI, government, retail, transportation, healthcare, automotive, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global location as a service market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the location as a service market.

The location as a service is gaining huge demand as location as a service API platform offers a central connection of any network operator and concerned with public safety to enable emergency services to the customer. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for location as a service during the forecast period.

Segments:

The global location as a service market has been segmented on the basis of component, location type, end users and region.

Global Location as a service Market By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• iOS

• Andriod

• Windows

• Others

Global Location as a service Market By Technology:

• GPS

• GPRS

• RFID

• GIS

• Others

Global Location as a service Market By Connectivity Type:

• Wired

• Wireless

