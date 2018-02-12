Market Scenario:

Halal food refers to food products that comply with Islamic Sharia Law. The rule restricts the usage of pork and its by-products, blood and its by-products, consuming the meat of an animal where the name of Allah has not been pronounced before slaughter, and animal being unhealthy or dead before slaughter. The rule also restricts consumption of meat of carnivorous animals, alcohol as well as food and beverages containing alcohol.

A significant factor driving the growth of the halal foods & beverages market is the increasing demand for ready to eat food both in developed and developing economies as well as shifting consumer preference for halal products. The convenience food trend and changing lifestyle leading to evolving dietary patterns and spending habits of consumers has led to the surge in the sale of convenience food which is directly influencing the sale of halal food products. Also, increasing number of working female population in developing economies is also one of the major factors to fuel the sales of frozen halal food products.

The halal foods & beverages market offers a lucrative opportunity in the retail industry. The retail industry is observing a substantial growth over the last decade which in turn is positively impacting the overall demands of halal food & beverage products. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the halal foods & beverages market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Intended Audience:

Foods & beverages industry

Meat processing industry

Livestock industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific region is experiencing a higher growth rate in the global halal foods & beverages market

The demand for halal ingredients is high from the bakery & confectionery industry

Segments:

The global halal foods & beverages market is segmented into type, category, packaging, and distribution channel.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, sweet & savory snacks, dairy & frozen desserts, meat & meat products, oils & fats, and others. The bakery & confectionery segment is dominating owing to increase in the demand for halal ingredients for the preparation of bakery & confectionery products. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences for convenience food has resulted in the growth of dairy & frozen desserts segment.

On the basis of the category, it is segmented into fresh, frozen and others. Among all, the fresh segment is dominating the market based on increased consumption of fresh poultry and meat products globally. However, the frozen segment is projected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period owing to shifting consumer inclination towards frozen foods.

On the basis of the packaging, it is segmented into glass, metal, plastic, paper, and others. Among all the packaging segments, the plastic sub-segment is dominating the market owing to its toughness and ease of transportation.

On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented into the store based, and non-store based. The store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis:

The global halal foods & beverages market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the halal foods & beverages market followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, China and Pakistan are the major consumers of halal foods & beverages, which, in turn, boosts the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of halal poultry and meat products and rapidly growing population in developing countries of Asia Pacific is giving a push to the growth of the halal foods & beverages market.

Moreover, shifting consumer preference towards halal food & beverage products in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the halal foods & beverages market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global halal foods & beverages market: American Halal Company, Inc. (U.S.), Cleone Foods Ltd. (U.K), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Al Islami Foods (the UAE), BRF S.A. (Brazil), QL Foods Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Nema Food Company (U.S.), Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co., Ltd. (China), Namet Gıda San. ve Tic. Inc. (Turkey), and Midamar Corporation (U.S.)