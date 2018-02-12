Guar gum, a naturally-occurring gum, also called guaran, is a substance made from guar beans. Guar gum (Galactomannan) is a high molecular weight carbohydrate polymer made of a large number of mannose and galactose units linked together. The crude guar gum is a greyish white powder, 90% of which dissolves in water, odorless, and is available in different viscosities. Guar gum powder is extracted from the guar seeds after a multistage industrial process. The guar seeds are dehusked, milled, and screened to obtain guar gum. It is typically produced as a free-flowing, off-white powder. It is classed as a galactomannan.

Guar gum powder possesses an excellent thickening capacity and can exhibit a thickening property eight times higher than that of the thickening capacity of corn starch. Therefore, it is extensively utilized in food processing applications. Moreover, it is also employed as an effective ingredient in milk products, baking mixes, and dressings. Commercial and industrial usage of guar gum includes applications in textile, paper manufacturing, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and printing. Food-grade guar gum is the second highly consumed guar gum due to its extensive application in the food & beverage industry in products such as confectionery and bakery & frozen food products.

Guar gum market is segmented on the basis of function, end-user and region. Guar gum is primarily utilized as a natural thickener, emulsifier, stabilizer, bonding agent, hydrocolloid, gelling agent, soil stabilizer, natural fiber, flocculants, and fracturing agent. In the food industry, guar gum is used as a gelling, viscosifying, thickening, clouding, and binding agent. Additionally, it is utilized for stabilization, emulsification, preservation, water retention, and enhancement of water soluble fiber content.

Some food products in which guar gum is used are frozen food products, baked food products, dairy products, confections, pet food, and beverages. Guar gum is also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for tablet manufacturing. In tablet manufacturing, it is employed as a binder and disintegrating agent, and in micro-encapsulation of drugs. Guar gum powder is widely used in capsules as dietary fiber. In the cosmetics industry, guar gum is utilized as a thickener, protective colloid in skin care products, creams, and lotions. It is also used in toothpastes and shaving creams for easy extrusion of the product from the container tube. Guar gum possesses excellent film-forming and thickening properties when used for textile sizing, finishing, and printing. Industrial grade guar gum powder is utilized in oil well fracturing, oil well stimulation, mud drilling, and industrial applications and preparations as a stabilizer, thickener, and suspending agent.

High demand for food-grade guar gum for bakery & confectionery products, dairy & frozen foods products, beverages, and sauces & dressings in the food & beverage industry is fuelling the guar gum market. Changing lifestyle and the increase in population are key factors that are estimated to boost the food industry, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the guar gum market. Increasing usage of the guar gum substitutes such as xanthan gum and locust bean gums, is a major factor restraining the expansion of the global guar gum market.

North America is estimated to account for a major share of the global guar gum market, due to the expanding food and beverage industry in countries in North America such as the U.S. and Canada. Countries such as China, India, and Australia offer growth opportunities in Asia Pacific due to the manufacturing facilities in these countries.

