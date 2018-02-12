In the past few years, there has been a promising rise in the demand for wipes across the globe. Wipes find prominent demand on account of the handiness they offer across a huge number of applications. Recently, a study based on the global market scenario of wipes has been prepared by experts which is titled as “Global Wipes Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025”. Market Research Reports (MRRSE) has freshly broadcasted this new study to its wide database, which offers a detailed analysis of the development status and retail growth of the market during the mentioned forecast of 2017 to 2025.

Forecast Assessment & Geographical Expansion

A value of nearly US$44,580.7 mn is estimated to be generated by the global wipes market by the end of 2025, according to the report. As per the report, in 2015, the said market was evaluated for worth US$30,438.4 mn. The report further projects that the global wipes market is anticipated to exhibit healthy 4.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

Geographically, the market has been divided into key regions which are Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Another important section of market dynamics identifies factors driving and restraining the growth of global wipes market. The study expects Asia Pacific region to dominate the global market as developing countries show steady progress. Other factors such as the massive rise in urban settings, rapid pace of development of the industrial sector, and rising disposable earnings are predictable to keep the demand for wipes steady in Asia Pacific in the next few years as well.

Segmental Analysis

The report segments the global wipes market on the basis of criteria such as product type, application, material, and cleaning tool. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into disposable wipes and non-disposable wipes. Application-wise segmentation includes food industry, household sector, industrial sector, the manufacturing sector, automotive sector, transportation, education sector and health care. Of these, the household sector accounted for the maximum market share in 2015 due to increase in the number of users of wipes and other cleaning products for household and sanitation purposes.

Later, the authors of the report have decoratively profiled the key players in order to provide a sound understanding of how the competitive landscape could shape in the near future. E.I. du Pont de Nemours, S. C. Johnson & Son, Rockline Industries, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., and Company, Contec Inc, PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari, Nice-Pak, Robinson Healthcare Limited, Embuer among others are some of the major players operational within the wipes market,

