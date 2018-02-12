The report offers a comprehensive analysis of global vehicle analytics market for period between 2015 and 2025. The estimates for 2017 and 2025 are provided in the research report. Historical market data and statistics of 2015 are provided to understand the future scope of this market. A new research report titled “Global Vehicle Analytics Market” has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The study also offers restraints, drivers, opportunities and key trends anticipated to impact the market growth over the assessment period.

Advanced technologies playing a significant role in this particular market are also mentioned in the research report. The market size and value of vehicle analytic market are also included in the research report. The report also provides CAGR in terms of percentage throughout the assessment period. The report also presents the future and present scope of vehicle analytics market across the globe. The leading players associated with vehicle analytics market are also comprised in the research report.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Segmental Analysis

The study bifurcates worldwide vehicle analytics market on the basis of geography, application, end-user and deployment.

Geographically, the research report segregates vehicle analytics market into Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America. Further, the study segments the Europe into United Kingdom, Germany, France and rest of Europe. Similarly, the report divides South America into rest of South America and Brazil. The research publication further segregates APAC into China, rest of APAC, India and Japan. Likewise, the research report segments North America into Canada, Rest of North America and The United States and MEA into South Africa, GCC Countries and Rest of MEA. The report reveal the fact the Europe is anticipated to dominate in terms of adoption of vehicle analytics.

On the basis of application, the study divides worldwide vehicle analytics market into road charging, usage-based insurance, infotainment, dealer performance analysis, user behavior analysis and drivers, safety and security management, traffic management, warranty analytics and predictive maintenance

Based on end user, the research report categorizes global market into insurers, regulatory bodies, fleet owners, automotive dealers, service providers, original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers

In terms of deployment type, the study segments vehicle analytics market into on-Premise and cloud

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Key Player Insights

This important section of the report highlights the competitive assessment of vehicle analytics market across the globe. The report provides information about the major players operating actively in the worldwide vehicle analytics market. This report also includes key companies based on several parameters such as company details, product overview, SWOT analysis, key strategies, recent development in this market, and financial overview. Prominent competitors functioning in worldwide vehicle analytics includes Teletrac Navman and Xevo Inc., Agnik LLC, Automotive Rentals, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., INRIX, Inquiron, IBM, Harman International Industries, Inc. and Amodo. The research report also provides competitive landscape in a ‘dashboard view’ in order to understand the growth of this market, across the globe.

