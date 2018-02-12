According to a new report, “Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market (2016-2022),” published by KBV Research, the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.6% during 2016-2022.

The Closed MRI market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Open MRI market is expected attain a market size of $2.7 billion by 2022.

The Brain and Neurological MRI market registered the largest revenue share in the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market in 2015. The Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI market is expected to attain a market size of $1.5 billion by 2022. However, Vascular MRI market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), globally.Based on the Type, the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is segmented into Open MRI and Closed MRI segment. Based on the Field Strength, the market is bifurcated into High Field System, Medium Field System and Low Field System segments. Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into Brain and Neurological MRI, Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI, Vascular MRI, Pelvic and Abdominal MRI, Breast MRI andCardiac MRI segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report includes General Electric, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Group, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc., Barco and Onex Corporation.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-magnetic-resonance-imaging-market/

