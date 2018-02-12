According to a new report, “Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market (2016-2022),” published by KBV Research, the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.6% during 2016-2022.
The Closed MRI market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Open MRI market is expected attain a market size of $2.7 billion by 2022.
The Brain and Neurological MRI market registered the largest revenue share in the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market in 2015. The Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI market is expected to attain a market size of $1.5 billion by 2022. However, Vascular MRI market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), globally.Based on the Type, the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is segmented into Open MRI and Closed MRI segment. Based on the Field Strength, the market is bifurcated into High Field System, Medium Field System and Low Field System segments. Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into Brain and Neurological MRI, Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI, Vascular MRI, Pelvic and Abdominal MRI, Breast MRI andCardiac MRI segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key Players profiled in the report includes General Electric, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Group, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc., Barco and Onex Corporation.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-magnetic-resonance-imaging-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Types, Field Strength, Application and Geography.
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Type
Open MRI
Closed MRI
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Field Strength
High Field System
Medium Field System
Low Field System
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Application
Brain and Neurological MRI
Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI
Vascular MRI
Pelvic and Abdominal MRI
Breast MRI
Cardiac MRI
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles:
General Electric
Siemens Healthcare
Philips Group
Hitachi Ltd.
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Shimadzu Corporation
Hologic Inc.
Barco
Onex Corporation
Related Reports:
North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market
Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market
Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market
LAMEA Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market
Recent Comments