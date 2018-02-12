The report on Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by component (engine control unit, injectors, pump, fuel rail, and sensors), GDI support technologies (gasoline particulate filter, gasoline turbocharger), vehicle type (pickup truck, coupe, sedan, hatchback) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.16% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market worldwide.

The report segments the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market on the basis of engine type, component, GDI support technologies, and vehicle type.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Engine Type

I3

I4

V6

V8

Others

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Component

Engine Control Unit (ECU)

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pump

Fuel Rail

Sensors

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by GDI Support Technologies

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Gasoline Turbocharger

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Vehicle Type

SUV/MPV

Pickup Truck

Coupe

Sedan

Hatchback

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Continental

Hitachi

Delphi

Denso

Robert Bosch

Stanadyne

Keihin

MagnetiMarelli

Renesas

Park-Ohio

