The global engineering software market defines the use of different software such as computer-aided designing (CAD) software, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, electronic design automation (EDA) software, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software. These software are utilized across various engineering disciplines, such as electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, and mechanical engineering. The global engineering software market was valued at US$ 19.98 billion in 2014 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2015 to 2022.

The rising need of automation and growing adoption of integrated solutions for analyzing and designing of engineering systems is fueling the global engineering software market. Furthermore, the growing penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops has increased the ease and accessibility of engineering software, which in turn, is bolstering the growth of engineering software market. Furthermore, the introduction of cloud-based engineering software products is boosting the market growth tremendously. However, high maintenance cost and license cost coupled with lack of technical expertise in operating these software is hindering the market growth globally. The key market players profiled in this report include Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes S.A., IBM Corporation, Geometric Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Inc., SAP SE, Synopsys, Inc., PTC, Inc., Ansys, Inc., and MSC Software Corporation. A significant opportunity for the key players lies in the growing demand of engineering software across marine, ship building and offshore sectors in order to provide reliable operating platform to overcome with extreme weather conditions, physical space constraints, and remote locations.

The global engineering software market is segmented on the basis of software type, application type, and geography. On the basis of software type, the market is segmented into CAD software, CAE software, CAM software, AEC software, and EDA software. In 2014, the CAD software segment led the market and is expected to continue its dominance with nearly half of the global market revenue share in 2022. Currently, the surge in demand for CAD software is driven by the growing trend of mobile access to CAD which is boosting the adoption of CAD software worldwide, especially in the APAC. Moreover, the evolution of various new engineering trends such as 3D modeling, building information modeling (BIM), concurrent engineering and 3D printing, among others are expected to drive the engineering software’s demand throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the global engineering software market is classified into design automation, plant design, product design & testing, drafting & 3D modeling and others. The others application segment includes enterprise resource planning, project management, knowledge management, and 3D printing services. In 2014, product design & testing application segment led the engineering software market and it is expected to continue its dominance with over one-fourth of the global market revenue share in 2022. This is owing to the rising connectivity enabling remote analyzing and examining of products in the field. The drafting & 3D modeling is expected to be the fastest growing application segment owing to its rising usage in textbook publishing, advertising, marketing, and geology & science. Scientists and geologists are using 3D modeling to simulate earthquakes and landforms in order to see the effect of stress and draw conclusions based on their findings.

North America led the global engineering software market in 2014, accounting for over one-third of the global market revenue share and it is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period 2015 to 2022. This is owing to the evolution of cloud-based engineering software which provides a range of advantages, such as ease of access, large space of storage, and security. Latin America is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market owing to immense growth in manufacturing and telecommunication industries, making significant usage of engineering softwares. The market for CAD/CAM/CAE and EDA is anticipated to increase in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Mexico. In Middle East & Africa (MEA), government investments and advancements in technology are acting as drivers for the growth of industrial sector, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the engineering software market in the coming years. In addition, the growth of engineering software market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by burgeoning construction field and expanding automation industry. Thus, the engineering software market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the period 2015 to 2022.

