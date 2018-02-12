Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Clear Brine Fluids Market “

Clear brine fluids are industrial fluids used for various operations in the oil & gas industry such as completion, workover, and drilling. Other end-users of clear brine fluids include paper, food, and de-icing industries. These fluids are specifically manufactured to control formation pressures as well as reduce the damage in the reservoir. Various types of clear brine fluids are available for use in the industry such as chlorine-based brine fluids, bromine-based brine fluids and formate brines. Each brine fluid has a specific range of density, which is utilized in the oil & gas industry based on the type of well.

The study on clear brine fluids provides a detailed analysis and forecast of the market on a global as well as regional level from 2014 to 2020. On the global level, the market has been segmented based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2014 to 2020. For in-depth understanding of the market on the regional level, demand has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for a time period ranging between 2014 and 2020. The report includes drivers and restraints, and their impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report encompasses opportunities available for growth of the market on the global as well as regional level.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with numerous key industry participants and opinion leaders for the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of the research efforts coupled with an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product portfolio, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analyses and better understanding of the market. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, technical writing, recent trades, internet sources, trade associations, statistical data from government websites and associated authorized agency websites. This proved to be the most successful, effective, and reliable approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing opportunities and growth.

We have included a thorough analysis of the value chain in order to provide a detailed understanding of the market. Additionally, we have included the Porter’s Five Forces model, which provides an in-depth insight into the intensity of competition in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where numerous products are benchmarked based on market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. The study also includes a company market share of th major players involved in the clear brine fluids market.

The market has been segmented based on products that have been analyzed and forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2014 to 2020. Additionally, the segments have been analyzed and forecast based on current trends at the global as well as the regional levels for the given time period. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market demand has been analyzed and forecast based on the current trends for a period of six years. Information has then been validated through primary interviews with respondents in the clear brine fluids market.

The study features profiles of companies such as Albemarle Corporation, Great Lake Solutions, Halliburton Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd., M-I SWACO, and TETRA Technologies, Inc.

The market has been segmented as below:

Clear Brine Fluids Market – Product Segment Analysis

Potassium chloride

Calcium chloride

Sodium chloride

Potassium bromide

Calcium bromide

Sodium bromide

Others (zinc bromide, ammonium chloride, potassium formate, cesium formate, etc.)

Clear Brine Fluids Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Gulf of Mexico

Europe

North Sea

Asia Pacific

South China Sea

Rest of the World (RoW)

