Global Glass Fiber Market: Overview

Glass fiber is a firm, lightweight, and tough material. They are also known as fiberglass. The substance is prepared from very fine fibers of glass. Their power is though, to some extent lesser than carbon fiber, and is much less strong. The substance is usually far less fragile, and the raw substances/materials are very economical. Its bulk power and weight properties are favorable as compared to different metals, and it can be simply formed via molding methods.

Global Glass Fiber Market: Growth Factors

The increasing requirement for glass fibers in the construction industry will be one of the most important aspects that will have a positive and constructive impact on the development of the glass fiber market. In the construction business, glass fibers are commonly utilized in applications such as walls, roofs, doors, and windows. They are also utilized as composites in the construction of buildings. In addition, glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) has hydrated cement, sand, and glass fibers that are majorly used for construction purposes. Benefits such as flexural, high tensile and compressive power, anti-corrosive properties and lightweight features of glass fibers have led to its augmented application in the construction business propelling the growth of the glass fiber market. The increasing number of construction activities and buildings will drive the demand for the global glass fiber market in the future.

Global Glass Fiber Market: Segmentation

The glass fiber market is classified on the basis of application, manufacturing process, and product type. Based on application, the glass fiber market is divided into transportation, marine, pipe and tank, construction, aerospace, electrical and electronics, wind energy, consumer goods, and others. Based on the manufacturing process, the market is classified into spray up, hand lay-up, pultrusion, prepreg lay up, injection molding, resin infusion, compression molding, and others. Based on product type, the glass fiber market is categorized into multi-end roving, single-end roving, CSM, woven roving, CFM, fabrics, CS, DUCS, and others.

Global Glass Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global glass fiber market owing to the rising development of the construction & building industry in the region. Also, wind energy generation is anticipated to boost the expansion of the global glass fiber market in the years to come due to several wind turbine installations followed by Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance in the future owing to the expansion in the manufacturing economies such as Japan, India, and China. China is expected to be the biggest manufacturer of glass fiber in the world. This enables the country to sell glass fibers to the other countries of the region such as North America and Europe at a lesser price.

Global Glass Fiber Market: Competitive Players

Some of the major market players in the global glass fiber market are BGF Industries, Johns Manville, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns LLC, Asahi Glass Company Limited, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Chomarat Group, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Saertex Group, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., and Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, among others.

