The Future of the Morocco Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Moroccon defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Morocco defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Morocco defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the countrys expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the countrys imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Moroccan defense industry.

Scope

– Moroccan defense expenditure increased steadily during 2015-2017, in the wake of the current security situation in the MENA region, along with its efforts to modernize its army in order to match the military strength of its neighboring rival, Algeria.

– A dip in the budget in 2015 was attributable to the lower exchange rate in the same year. Between 2014 and 2018, Moroccos defense expenditure decreased from US$3.8 billion in 2014 to US$3.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of -0.66%.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Moroccan defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Moroccoi defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 7

1.1. What is this Report About? 7

1.2. Definitions 7

1.3. Summary Methodology 9

1.4. About Strategic Defence Intelligence 10

2. Executive Summary 11

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 13

3.1. Current Market Scenario 14

3.1.1. Military Fleet Size 14

3.1.2. Procurement Programs 19

3.1.3. Key Drivers and Challenges 20

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast 21

3.2.1. Moroccan defense budget is expected to register a CAGR of 2.12% over the forecast period 21

3.2.2. Counter-terrorism, border security, and the need to modernize outdated defense equipment are expected to drive Moroccos defense expenditure 23

3.2.3. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to average 3% over the forecast period 25

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation 27

3.3.1. Capital expenditures share expected to increase over the forecast period 27

3.3.2. Capital expenditure expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.10% over the forecast period 29

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure expected to increase during the forecast period 31

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast 32

3.4.1. Moroccan homeland security expenditure expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.32% 32

3.4.2. Human trafficking, drug smuggling, and cybercrime form the major components of homeland security expenditure 34

3.4.3. Morocco is at some risk from external and internal threats 36

3.4.4. Morocco faces some level of threat from foreign terrorist organizations 37

3.4.5. Morocco has a terrorism index score of 0.1 39

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets 40

3.5.1. Morocco is the fourth largest defense spender in the North African region 40

3.5.2. Moroccos military expenditure is low when compared to the largest defense spenders, but on par in comparison to other African countries 42

3.5.3. Morocco allocates a moderate percentage of its GDP to defense 43

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends 44

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense market sectors by value (US$ Million) – Projections over period 2018-2023 44

