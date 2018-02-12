Paintless dent removal is a good way to spruce up a vehicle’s exterior for less time and money. Porsche owners looking to remove dents on their car can go to Formula Motorsports for this service.

[LONG ISLAND CITY, 2/12/2018] — One of the noticeable issues in a vehicle’s appearance is the dent caused by personal goofs and parking lot neighbors. When motorists decide to trade their dented vehicle for a new one, these problems will need fixing. Fortunately, a faster and less expensive option exists to resolve these vehicle appearance issues: paintless dent removal.

The Process of Paintless Dent Removal

An article by the Chicago Tribune states that paintless dent removal had been around for more than 20 years. This repair process gets rid of dents, creases, and dings without the need for re-painting and sanding.

When technicians perform paintless dent removal, they use specifically designed tools to get into the damage from behind the panel. They then do a series of pushes to finish the repair. This repair procedure is effective for as long as the car’s paint is not scratched or broken.

Fausto Martin, Chief Claims Officer and Vice President for the American Automobile Association (AAA) Auto Club Group says that insurance companies like paintless dent removal. One reason he provided is that the repair process preserves the factory paint job’s integrity.

Paintless Dent Removal for Porsche Vehicles

Individuals looking to get rid of the dents on their Porsche car can drive their vehicle to Formula Motorsports for paintless dent removal. The company has the experience and expertise to remove the vehicle’s panels, remove the dents, and reinstall the panels properly to deliver a flawless repair on any Porsche model. Moreover, when technicians eliminate the dent, they make sure not to damage the vehicle’s paint in the process.

About Formula Motorsports

Located in Long Island City, New York, Formula Motorsports is a full-service center that offers a wide selection of services for Porsche vehicles. These repair services include oil change, restoration, collision repairs, and scheduled maintenance. The company takes pride in performing each diagnosis and repair based on Porsche processes.

Go to formulamotorsports.com for more details.