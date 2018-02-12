MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “South Korean Defense Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the South Korean Defense and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The Future of the South Korean Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Request Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1532648

This report offers detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The South Korean defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the countrys expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porters Five Force analysis of the South Korean defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the countrys imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the South Korean defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1532648/future-of-the-south-korean-market-research-reports/toc

Scope

– South Koreas defense budget stands at US$40.5 billion in 2018, and the country is expected to cumulatively spend US$233.1 billion on its military over the forecast period.The main factors driving this growth are the rapid modernization of the countrys armed forces in recent years.

– During 2014-2018, an average of 30.8% of the countrys total defense budget was allocated to capital expenditure; while an average of 69.2% was reserved for revenue expenditure. This is primarily due to South Koreas future modernization programs. For instance, In March 2015, KAI, the primary contractor for the project, selected the Airbus H155 platform as a foundation for developing LAH-LCH helicopters in both military and civil helicopter configurations. The program plans to commission light civil helicopters (LCH) into service by 2020 and its armed Light Attack Helicopter (LAH) variant by 2022, with the eventual LAH helicopter requirement estimated to be 200 airframes.

– The MoD is expected to invest in Fighters & Multi-Role Aircraft, Fighters and Multi-Role Aircraft MRO, Military IT- Networking, Infrastructure Construction and Attack Helicopters

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/1532648

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the South Korean defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz