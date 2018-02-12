PPC advertising and AdWords remarketing are two of the most effective forms of digital marketing. EVM Digital helps businesses leverage these platforms to improve digital performance.

As one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Alexandria and Minneapolis, EVM Digital helps clients expand their digital reach. It offers search engine optimization, professional web design and development, and social media marketing solutions.

It also takes pride in its pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and AdWords remarketing services, which are two of the most effective channels in digital marketing right now.

PPC Advertising as an Effective Digital Marketing Strategy

Forbes reports that PPC advertising conveniently delivers results. While other digital endeavors require significant build-up before the results come in, PPC advertising increases traffic and leads quickly. Moreover, businesses only need to pay if consumers click on the ads, keeping marketing costs down.

Business2Community, an online entrepreneurial resource, adds that PPC became more effective after Google rolled out the new results page formats in 2016. The search engine moved the ads from the sidebar to the top search positions, making them more difficult to ignore. It also changed the “Ad” symbol color from yellow to green, giving it a similar appearance to organic results. This increased the click rates of paid search results.

Pairing PPC with Google AdWords Remarketing

Experts say that Google AdWords remarketing complements a PPC campaign. After all, it reminds users to return to the business’s website and provides a convenient link leading to the homepage. Google states that remarketing gives companies a large-scale reach and, more importantly, access to potential customers.

Online Advertising Solutions from EVM Digital

EVM Digital helps businesses take advantage of these two marketing strategies to improve digital performance.

The company follows a tried-and-tested four-step process to create effective PPC and remarketing ads. First, it assesses a brand by learning about its products and services, target market, and unique selling point, among others. Second, it maps out a strategy that aligns with the goals and appeals to the target market.

Third, it runs the ads and manages the campaign. Lastly, it sends a progress report to update the client on the campaign’s health. This way, it keeps clients informed on how their online investment helps them grow.

