Zanzibar, also known as Spice Island, is usually a beautiful archipelago located just east of Tanzania. Despite the fact that it can be a part of Tanzania, it has had many influences from distinctive nations over the years, such as Persia who colonized the island. Zanzibar remained a Persian colony till the late 1800's. Zanzibar's economy is supported in substantial part by International tourists, who opt for diving in Zanzibar as their holiday activity of decision. Interestingly, Freddie Mercury, former lead singer for the rock group Queen, was born in Zanzibar.

You’ll find no true camping internet sites on the island, and accommodation is restricted to guest homes, hotels and resorts. Accommodation is fairly economical, so even though that you are on a budget you’ll be able to nevertheless effortlessly delight in all that the island has to provide. Diving in Zanzibar is at its very best in between October and March when visibility is still fantastic before the rain hits. Water temperatures in Zanzibar are comparatively steady and warm all year round, that is best for diving and also other water activities.

The old style Persian homes as well as the narrow streets are a welcome break from scuba diving in Zanzibar. The Island is filled with reminders on the old days of cloves, gold and ivory and, naturally, the slave trade. In 1964, the Island formed a union with the new United Republic of Tanzania, however nonetheless enjoys a high degree of autonomy within the union.

The capital, Zanzibar city, will be the place of one of many Islands old quarter’s, Stone Town, which has develop into a world heritage web site. Its functions include things like circular towers, carved wooden doors and wonderful mosques, which reflect its Arab previous and consist of the Property of Wonders. The town of Kidichi is property to the hammam (Persian baths), which were built by immigrants from Iran. Stone Town is boasts Zanzibar’s most well-known dive websites, at the same time as spectacular difficult and soft coral reefs.

Among the list of best scuba diving areas in Zanzibar is the Large Wall near Mnemba Atoll, and is suggested for knowledgeable divers. The Excellent Wall is a deep dive ranging amongst 30 and 50 meters and boasts colorful coral reefs and also a quantity of marine species. This website has some dominant brain coral. Napoleon wrasse, snappers, turtles and tuna are usually seen there.

Zanzibar’s gentle seas and moderate dives are fantastic for divers who are still receiving comfortable beneath the waves. Moreover, diving can compliment lots of other activities water-based activities. Diving in Zanzibar offers a perfect solution for households hunting to get a vibrant vacation location.