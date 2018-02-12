Post Event Release

CURTAIN RAISER OF ARCHERZ MRS. INDIA 2018

Presented by Being Tusshar Dhaliwal & Archana Tomer

Archerz Mrs India 2018 is to empower women with their dream of making their future more confident. To give women a platform to showcase their talents

The event saw the presence of- , DJ Sheizwood ,Nitin Goswami, Rebeca Mayorga (Actress & Singer from Mexico) , Brinda Parekh, Astrologer Pawan Kaushik, Celebrity Chef from Iran, Mona, Maya Singh (Fashion Photographer), Actress Diana khan ( Ghayal & Kabaddi), Shweta Khanduri & Akanksha Singh, Dev Sharma.

Performance by – Princess Shirine

The evening had the crowning ceremony of four Mrs. India Universe- Jagriti Bahri Khoond ; Rumana Sinha Sehgal; Anisha Safaya; Mugdha Godbole who will represent India in international pageant which is Mrs Universe 2018, Mrs Rarth International 2018 and Mrs. Worldwide 2018

Jury Member- Rakesh Sabharwal (Producer & Director)

11th February, 2018 in Mumbai- Archerz Mrs India 2018 is to empower women with their dream of making their future more confident. To give women a platform to showcase their talents. Archerz Mrs. India empowers women to develop the confidence they need to achieve their personal best.

Archerz Mrs India 2018 holds auditions in all the major cities of India for the contestants. The selection is done taking in consideration some important elements- 1) Introduction: This is from where they get to know what the contestants are like, their interests, why do they want to get associated with the pageant, why do they want to enter the fashion industry. Conversations like these educate them about their support systems and whether their family or in laws or husbands are supporting them or not. The jury comes across many happy and sad faces during this round but it really helps them to know the inside out of the contestants. 2) Catwalk: This is a general round where the contestants are asked to show their catwalk skills. This round helps in knowing their confidence level. 3) Talent: Here the contestants have the liberty to either show off their dancing, singing, acting or mimic skills. This round is kept to take a look into their creative side and again, to measure their confidence level.

Archerz Mrs. India is a platform of inspiration, learning and stardom for a common woman. The pageant celebrates inner beauty and talent as much as the physical appearance of any contestant, and hence it will be instrumental in setting standards for evaluating and expressing the inner beauty of an Indian woman. It is an effort to bring together the best talents of India on a single platform.

Being Tusshar Dhaliwal says “A confident woman has the power to make real change, starting in her local community with the potential to reach a global audience. We encourage every woman to get out of her comfort zone, be herself, and continue to define what it means to be. Archerz Mrs. India 2018 provides a humungous platform to the married Indian women, which lets them explore themselves once again in terms of their inner self, creativity, out rightly speaking in front of a large audience, etcetera”