The 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA) for San Diego plumbers belongs to Core Plumbing . The company won the award after beating many other contenders in terms of service excellence. Angie’s List gives the annual award to the company that receives the best and highest number of customer reviews and ratings in various categories in its regional market. Customers are encouraged to post reviews regarding the quality of service provided by any company. In order to qualify for the SSA in any category, a company must have a minimum number of reviews. In addition to exemplary service delivery, candidates are also vetted to ensure that they are properly licensed and accredited, have no criminal background, and that they fulfill all bonding and insurance requirements; and also that they offer favorable contracts and excellent working conditions. Winners of this esteemed award post an SSA logo on their company profiles and Angie’s List also includes small golden stars next to the winners’ names to indicate their merit.

Core Plumbing beat countless other plumbing companies in The San Diego area to win the 2016 SSA. The company earned all the required reviews in various categories to scoop the industry merited award. According to Angie’s List, impressed customers positively reviewed and rated Core Plumbing in five service categories including Price, Quality, Responsiveness, Punctuality, and Professionalism. Starting from June 2016, joining Angie’s List is free and customers are only required to login in order to submit their reviews. The company has a 5-star rating on this home improvement review platform. A very small fraction — less than 5% — of the companies reviewed on Angie’s List win the SSA. Further company information can be seen at https://plus.google.com/+CorePlumbingSanDiego

About Us

Core Plumbing is a father and son owned and operated plumbing company based in San Diego, California. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ score, the firm has been handling residential and commercial plumbing repairs, replacements, and remodel construction in its regional market for the past 12+ years. The company is dedicated to the provision of superior quality services and craftsmanship at a fair and reasonable price. Core Plumbing offers a wide range of services including plumbing repairs and installation of new fixtures, water piping and re-routes, gas piping repairs & installations, and new house construction (custom homes and projects). Reviews for the plumbing company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129/@32.9531514,-117.1274461,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!2s12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129!3b1!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574!3m4!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574

Contact:

Grant Schoenberger

Company: Core Plumbing

Address: 12973 Pipilo Ct., San Diego, CA 92129

Phone: (858) 538-6025

Email: grant@coreplumbingsd.com

Website: http://www.coreplumbingsd.com/