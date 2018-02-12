Market Highlights:

Connected agriculture uses the mobile communications to enables the farmers to provide vital information such as weather forecasting, crop failure, best quality of seeds, soil moisture and quality, tools, and techniques, and offers greater accessibility of financial payments.

Increasing demand for the mobile-based solutions and rising number of telecom service providers are expected to drive the connected agriculture market over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement of technology such as the merging of the Internet of things with agriculture is presumed to be an opportunity for The Connected Agriculture Market over the forecast period.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, connected agriculture market has been valued at ~USD 3 billion at 17% of CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• AG Leader Technology (U.S)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S)

• IBM Corporation (U.S)

• Cisco Systems Inc (U.S)

• AT&T (U.S)

• Accenture PLC (Ireland)

• SAP A.G (Germany)

• Orange Business Services (France)

• Epicor Software Corporation (U.S)

• Vodafone Group PLC (U.K)

• SAGE (U.K)

• Syspro Technologies (U.S)

• Raven Industries, Inc (U.S)

• AGCO Corporation (U.S)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, electronic article surveillance market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin-America, and Middle-East & Africa.

The North American region is expected to lead the globally connected agriculture market over the forecast period due to advanced network infrastructure and the presence big IT firms such as Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc, which are investing heavily on the research and developments for the connected agriculture to evolve enhanced agricultural techniques for the farmers. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in the North American region. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in the region, increasing number of telecom providers and mobile subscribers, and better ranking position, ease of doing business in India.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segments:

The globally connected agriculture market is bifurcated into component and application.

Based on the component, the connected agriculture market is sub-segmented into solutions, services, and platform. Solutions are categorized into network management, asset management, SCADA systems for agriculture, and smart water management system. Services are segmented into professional services and managed services. Furthermore, Professional services include consulting services, integration and deployment services, and support and maintenance services. Additionally, Platform is segmented into device management, application enablement, and connectivity management.

Application segment is sub-segmented into farming planning and management, smart logistics, smart irrigation, and agriculture finance. The agriculture finance includes mobile information services, micro-lending services, micro-insurance services, and mobile payments services.

Intended Audience:

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Connected agriculture software vendors

• Automation and control system providers

• Environment and regulatory authorities

• System integrators

• Connectivity providers

• Managed service providers

• Cloud service providers

• Telecommunication service providers

• Agricultural associations

• Agricultural automation providers

