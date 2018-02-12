– 9M FY18 Results

– Total Income Rs 970 Crores, a growth of 16.4% Y-o-Y

– PAT grew by 33% Y-o-Y to Rs 56 Crores. Diluted EPS at Rs 10.43

– Orderbook stands at Rs 5,240 Crores

– Added repeat orders from existing marquee clients

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited (“Company”), a fast growing construction company providing end to end services for residential, commercial and Institutional building with presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Chennai, National Capital Region (NCR), Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru announced its Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2017. The Financial Results are as per Ind-AS.

Key Financial Highlights on Standalone basis are as follows:

Particulars (Rs Crs) 9M FY18 9M FY17 Y-o-Y%

Total Income 970 833 16.4%

EBITDA 156 139 12.2%

PAT 56 42 33.0%

Margin (%) 5.8% 5.1% 73bps

Diluted EPS 10.43 8.69 20.0%

Cash PAT 99 88 12.1%

Performance highlights for 9M ended December 31, 2017

Total Income for 9M FY18 grew by 16.4% to Rs970 Crores as compared to Rs833 Crores in 9M FY17. All our contracts have been re-negotiated pursuant to implementation of GST. The same has resulted in reduction of revenues to the extent of ~Rs18 crores post implementation of GST.

EBITDA for 9M FY18 grew by 12.2% to Rs156 Crores as compared to Rs139 Crores in 9M FY17. EBITDA margin stood at 16.4% for 9M FY18.

PAT for 9M FY18 grew by 33% to Rs56 Crores as compared to Rs42 Crores in 9M FY17. The Margin improved by 73 bps. Diluted EPS for 9M FY18 stood at Rs10.43 per equity share.

Cash PAT for 9M FY18 grew by 12.1% to Rs99 Crores as compared to Rs88 Crores in 9M FY17.

For 9M FY18 we have procured Rs72 Crore of core assets.

Our Gross Debt/Equity ratio at the end of December 31, 2017 stood at 0.23x. Gross Debt stood at Rs170 Crores (including bill discounting of Rs39 crores) while the cash & bank balance stood at Rs370 Crores as at the end of December 31, 2017.

The Net working capital days stood at 81 days as compared to 79 days for FY17. The net working capital days has increased marginally on account of delay in realisation of debtors on account of contracts renegotiation pursuant to GST implementation.

Our Orderbook as at end of December 31, 2017 stood at Rs 5,240 Crores. Residential segment contributes ~92% of the orderbook with the balance contribution by Commercial. We are executing 55 sites currently with West India contributing to 79% of our Orderbook. Large part of our orderbook is contributed by Gated Community with ~54% share followed by High Rise and Super High Rise Buildings at ~45%.

Key wins in Q3 FY18

– Construction works of the project ‘Arihant Aspire’ worth Rs825 Crores from Arihant Abode, a subsidiary of Arihant Superstructure Limited. The project is based in Panvel, Maharashtra in proximity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport.

– With this the Company has added orders worth Rs1,900 Crores in 9M FY18

– Further the Company won below 2 orders recently in Q4 FY18:

– Kalpataru Magnus (MIG-V) in Bandra, MMR from Kalpataru Group. The order is worth Rs 90.80 Crores. This is the 2nd order received from Kalpataru Group

– Tower-2 of a project at Hindustan Mills at Prabhadevi, MMR for our client Twenty Five South Realty Private Limited, The Wadhwa Group. The order is worth Rs156.46 Crores. The Tower-1 of this project is already under execution by Capacit’e.

On the performance Mr. Rohit Katyal, Executive Director & CFO commented, “We are witnessing a healthy flow of orders and are confident to grow our orderbook and revenues. The revolution witnessed in the real estate with the implementation of RERA in our markets of operations is benefitting construction EPC companies such as ours. Our focus on technology led construction is helping us open new segments of business viz the Government works, Institutional buildings where the opportunity is large. MMR continues to be our biggest market and there are clear signs of stability. We have potential to increase our orderbook by 30-35% merely on new phases of work orders that our existing clients will release for projects where we are already executing. Backed by marquee clientele across geographies, focused policies & budget outlay of Government on infrastructure creation and a strong team of technical competence, we are poised to strengthen and take advantage of improving economic activity in India.”