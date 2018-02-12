Market Scenario

The major factors driving the global business aircraft market are the significantly growing global economies and the simultaneous improvement of the aviation industry. Moreover, the rapidly growing individual income levels and staggering profits of multinational firms and institutes are inducing a large demand for the business aircraft.

Global Business Aircraft Market:

Concurrently, the increasing demand for long range flights, is expected to push the demand for the market. Tourism activities, in particular, add to the growth and development of the global market.

However, the 2008 economic slowdown had adversely affected the global market with severe decline in the number of operational business planes. Thus, economic uncertainty is one of the major restraints for this market. .

Key Players:

The key players of the global business aircraft market are Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (U.S.), Cessna Aircraft Company (U.S.), Dassault Aviation S.A. (France), and Embraer S.A. (Brazil).

Market Research Analysis:

North America dominates the global business aircraft market, by region, as the market originated in the region. Europe is the second largest market, and is projected to receive almost 1,530 business aircraft, valued at USD 55 billion, by 2025. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing regions in this market due to rapidly improving aviation infrastructure combined with geographical position beckoning the need for long range business aircraft. While, the Middle East region is expected to witness the fastest growth, among all regions, primarily due to the high economic levels, the Latin American regions have been systematically registering high year-on-year growth rates with countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela racking up almost 80% of the regional market.

