Guests can enjoy the tastes of Pyeongchang, Dublin, Maui and more without having to leave Boston! Known for its expansive Burger Bar, MET Bar & Grill Dedham and Natick suburban outposts from restaurateur Kathy Sidell is expanding its menu again for a second year to include a Burger of the Month where an additional burger will be featured with toppings and fixings in honor of specific continental and international cities.

Beginning February 1st with “The Gochujang,” each Burger of the Month will be accompanied by a side that complements the burger. Accessorize Your Fries with the MET Fry Bar choosing either Sweet Potato Fries with Cinnamon-Sugar and Horseradish Cream, Togarashi Fries with Toasted Sesame or classic Steak Fries with Parmesan, Duck Fat and Truffle. Choose one for $7 or all three for $15.

Available in addition to the regular Burger Bar, the Burger of the Month will be available at MET Bar & Grill locations at 400 Legacy Place in Dedham, MA and 1245 Worcester St. in Natick, MA Sunday- Tuesday 11AM- 9PM, Wednesday- Thursday 11AM-10PM and Friday and Saturday 11AM-11PM. To make reservations and more information, please visit www.metrestaurantgroup.com.

Burger of the Month Menu

February

Gochujang: The Olympic Burger

Korean pork pattie, kimchi slaw, gogigo mayo, fried egg,

Steamed bao bun, fried onions

March

Dublin: The Shepherd’s Pie Burger

Corned beef Burger, creamed corn, Guinness cheddar sauce,

Mashed potato

April

Hopkinton: The 26.2 Burger

Protein burger, quinoa, kale, garbanzo, oats, almond crusted goat cheese

Greek yogurt crema

Fried beet chips

May

Maryland: The Chesapeake Crab

Tempura fried soft-shell crab, tartar sauce, smoked bacon, coleslaw, avocado,

Old Bay steak fries

June

Maui: The Loco Moco Burger

Sirloin Pattie, fried egg, brown gravy, charred Maui onions,

Twice-fried rice

July

Nantucket: The Clam Bake Burger

Wagyu Pattie, fried clams, grilled corn and lobster mayo, spicy slaw,

Linguica Yukon chips

August

Hamptons: The Surf and Turf

Dry aged sirloin burger, tempura lobster, lobster bisque crema

Loaded tater tots

September

Phuket: The Pork Belly Burger

Skillet seared spiced pork belly, avocado, sprouts and roasted peanuts, Nuoc Cham mayo

Fried rice noodles

October

Munich: The Weiner Schnitzel

Wiener schnitzel burger, fried egg, Muenster cheese, grilled bratwurst, Doppelbock mayo,

fried potato salad

November

Plymouth: The Plymouth Rock

Turkey burger, sliced roasted turkey, gravy, griddled cornbread stuffing,

Cranberry mayo,

Sweet potato fries

December

Burgundy: The Sirloin Burger

Prime sirloin burger, foie gras champignon sauce, melted Camembert,

Truffle duck fat fries