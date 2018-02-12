Guests can enjoy the tastes of Pyeongchang, Dublin, Maui and more without having to leave Boston! Known for its expansive Burger Bar, MET Bar & Grill Dedham and Natick suburban outposts from restaurateur Kathy Sidell is expanding its menu again for a second year to include a Burger of the Month where an additional burger will be featured with toppings and fixings in honor of specific continental and international cities.
Beginning February 1st with “The Gochujang,” each Burger of the Month will be accompanied by a side that complements the burger. Accessorize Your Fries with the MET Fry Bar choosing either Sweet Potato Fries with Cinnamon-Sugar and Horseradish Cream, Togarashi Fries with Toasted Sesame or classic Steak Fries with Parmesan, Duck Fat and Truffle. Choose one for $7 or all three for $15.
Available in addition to the regular Burger Bar, the Burger of the Month will be available at MET Bar & Grill locations at 400 Legacy Place in Dedham, MA and 1245 Worcester St. in Natick, MA Sunday- Tuesday 11AM- 9PM, Wednesday- Thursday 11AM-10PM and Friday and Saturday 11AM-11PM. To make reservations and more information, please visit www.metrestaurantgroup.com.
Burger of the Month Menu
February
Gochujang: The Olympic Burger
Korean pork pattie, kimchi slaw, gogigo mayo, fried egg,
Steamed bao bun, fried onions
March
Dublin: The Shepherd’s Pie Burger
Corned beef Burger, creamed corn, Guinness cheddar sauce,
Mashed potato
April
Hopkinton: The 26.2 Burger
Protein burger, quinoa, kale, garbanzo, oats, almond crusted goat cheese
Greek yogurt crema
Fried beet chips
May
Maryland: The Chesapeake Crab
Tempura fried soft-shell crab, tartar sauce, smoked bacon, coleslaw, avocado,
Old Bay steak fries
June
Maui: The Loco Moco Burger
Sirloin Pattie, fried egg, brown gravy, charred Maui onions,
Twice-fried rice
July
Nantucket: The Clam Bake Burger
Wagyu Pattie, fried clams, grilled corn and lobster mayo, spicy slaw,
Linguica Yukon chips
August
Hamptons: The Surf and Turf
Dry aged sirloin burger, tempura lobster, lobster bisque crema
Loaded tater tots
September
Phuket: The Pork Belly Burger
Skillet seared spiced pork belly, avocado, sprouts and roasted peanuts, Nuoc Cham mayo
Fried rice noodles
October
Munich: The Weiner Schnitzel
Wiener schnitzel burger, fried egg, Muenster cheese, grilled bratwurst, Doppelbock mayo,
fried potato salad
November
Plymouth: The Plymouth Rock
Turkey burger, sliced roasted turkey, gravy, griddled cornbread stuffing,
Cranberry mayo,
Sweet potato fries
December
Burgundy: The Sirloin Burger
Prime sirloin burger, foie gras champignon sauce, melted Camembert,
Truffle duck fat fries
