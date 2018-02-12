Five renowned Bahraini artists exhibited their artwork at the India Art Fair 2018. On their special visit to India, these artists came to Delhi under the initiative of ArtBAB’s artist programs. ArtBAB (Art Bahrain Across Borders) is the Kingdom of Bahrain’s premier contemporary art fair & curated artists program under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of the King of Bahrain.

The Bahraini artists who participated in this four-day art fair, which is the leading platform to discover modern and contemporary art, are Balqees Fakhro, Hamed Al Bosta, Lulwa Al Khalifa, Mayasa Al Sowaidi and Omar Al Rashid. They enthralled the art aficionados & other guests with the display of their abstract style artworks during the exhibition.

Balquees’ paintings revolved around the themes of belonging and memories of places. Her monochromatic colour scheme give her paintings a dream-like quality, and a sense of mystery. Hamed’s style pass through the impressionist approach, Nature being his main inspiration and the emphasis of his reading in philosophy and culture in general. Al-Khalifa’s work characterised by bold and vibrant colours bring the canvases to life. She has exhibited internationally in London, New York, Miami, Amman, New Delhi and Mumbai among other places.

Characterised by its distinct shapes and impressions, a self-taught artist Mayasa’s work embodied an elegance and grace that is both subtle and bold while reflecting her experience as both a writer and a mixed media artist. She is a member of the Bahrain Art Society and has participated in numerous exhibitions in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Dubai and Oman. Omar Al Rashid’s colours and textures are deeply inspired by the heritage, history and traditions of his homeland. His paintings combine interwoven patches of colours in a manner reminiscent of collages.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Kaneka Subberwal, Fair and Programme Director of ArtBAB, said, “We are extremely excited to showcase Bahraini artwork at the India Art Fair. It provides our artists an opportunity to engage with a host of other artists, curators, critics, dealers and collectors from across the globe and display their extraordinary work reflecting Bahrain’s script, culture and people.”