TDot Performance, the leading Canadian automotive aftermarket company has recently launched a US-based website. Signalizing their entrance into the US automotive aftermarket, the new website, AutomotiveStuff.com carries parts and accessories for all vehicles. The website also features top brands such as Weathertech, Flowmaster, Magnaflow and K&N.

In addition to retailing popular parts and accessories, the website also contains a growing collection of articles and a checkout procedure and inventory created around ensuring online shoppers can easily find their parts and receive their products in a timely manner. “We’re not just here to sell product,” says Charith Perera, a co-founder and CEO of Automotive Stuff “as automotive enthusiasts ourselves, we want to provide useful information to auto enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. Automotive Stuff is dedicated in providing aftermarket parts that are superior in quality while maintaining an exact fit to the specification. On top of that, this one-stop shop will allow auto enthusiasts to receive their purchased products in a timely manner.” Created with the user in mind, the website is mobile-friendly and works across all browsers and bandwidth speeds.

About Automotive Stuff

Automotive Stuff is one the largest sources of car and truck performance parts and accessories in the United States and North America in general. Because of the company’s pan-American reach, customers can take advantage of competitive prices, fast shipping and quality assurance. Automotive Stuff is an authorized retailer for over 200,000 performance products and accessories from more than 250 world leading brands, including WeatherTech, Husky Liners, Flowmaster, K&N, Magnaflow, Hidden Hitch, EBC, Energy Suspension and BAK Industries.

CONTACT:

Ishani Depillo

Company: Automotive Stuff

Address: 200 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618

Phone: 949.484.9104

Email: sales@automotivestuff.com

Website: https://www.automotivestuff.com