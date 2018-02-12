Art Karat, India’s most renowned designer jewellery house , celebrated its 30th anniversary on 6th Feb 2018 at the Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.

To commemorate this glorious day Art Karat presented the ART KARAT AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE 2018 followed by a tribute to the Nightingale of India M S SUBBULAKSHMI Bharat Ratna, with a vocal recital by her great granddaughters S. Aishwarya & S. Saundarya.

Art Karat honoured those who have contributed to the society in the field of art and culture. The selected awardees are Mr. Vineet Jain, Chairman Times of India Group, Ms. Manushi Chillar- Miss World 2017, Mr. Ashok Pratap Singh – Chairman Modern School,Mr. Vivek Burman Chairman Dabur India, Mr. Paresh Maity – Painter, Ms. Jaya Prada – Film Actor, Mr. Sunil Sethi – President FDCI, Mr. Muzaffar Ali – Flim Maker, Mr. Krishen Khanna –Painter, were awarded the Art Karat Award.

On this special occasion, Art Karat also launched their spectacular new jewellery collection‘PADMAVATI’. This collection has been created by Ms. Asha Kamal Modi, the designer behind Art Karat, who has tirelessly researched and created rare masterpieces to capture the grandeur of the period.This collection is particularly special as for the first time a designer has recreated the amazing jewels in Silver instead of gold hence making it more affordable for a lot of women who wanted to own apart of this timeless heritage but couldn’t dream of ever processing the same.

The evening witnessed some of the biggest names from the fashion fraternity, Art circuit and prominent socialites who graced the evening with their presence. Guests like Amar Singh- Politician Jaya Prada – Film Actor ,Anju Modi- Fashion Designer , Meera Muzaffar Ali- Fashion Designer, Sushma Seth- Actress, Yuvi Suri -Actor, Uma Sharma- Kathak Dancer, Sonal Mansingh- Odishi Dancer, Ranjana Gauhar- PadmaShree and Pavleen Gujral- Actress are some of the names that made the glitterati event a rather memorable one.