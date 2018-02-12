Aishwarya Nigam the multi-talented playback singer who rose to fame with chart busters like “Munni Badnaam Hui” from Dabangg and “Tere Mohalle” from Besharam, released his brand-new Mashup Cover – Union. The track Union evokes a unique sense of national integration as it seamlessly blends the sound of azaan and aarti with an eclectic fusion of Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti and Vande Mataram.

“Union” showcases the real spirit of togetherness and celebrates the fact that every religion has its own special place in the hearts of people and it doesn’t discriminate if you are a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, etc.

Aishwarya Nigam the playback singer said,” I am very happy to release my new Mashup Cover- Union which is a tribute to the diversity and harmony of India. It is also a privilege to come up with a concept like this as it is for the very first time where one will witness an amalgamation of songs which symbolizes the true spirit of our nation. I am overwhelmed with the response I have been receiving from the audience.”

Song Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiQYNzBwMqI

Aishwarya Nigam has a lot of songs to his credit with his songs featuring in movies such as Dabangg,Bobby Jasoos, Besharam, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Corporate to name a few.

He has also been awarded as ‘Best Singer of the Series’ in ‘Ek Se Badkar Ek’ and was 2nd runner up in ‘IPL ROCKSTAR’. In ‘SA RE GA MA PA’ challenge 2005 from Himesh Reshammiya gharana, Nigam was voted best singer by Salman Khan. He was also the Winner of ‘SA RE GA MA PA’ challenge in 2006. He was one of the contestants at Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, a singing competition on Star Plus channel. He has done more than 500 events /shows across India and globe.