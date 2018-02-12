Market Highlights:

Airport IT systems are in line with the business goals of ensuring cost-effective, passenger-friendly, and efficient airport operations. They also interface and integrate a large volume of the electronic information within the airport, which ensures the smooth flow of information for airport operations, management, and security. The airport operations control center (AOCC), which is an integral part of the airport, ensures maximum productivity with the help of improved safety protocols and process automation, high operational efficiency, and more impactful organizational contribution through trend analysis and forecasting.

Rapidly improving safety standards and increasing air traffic are a few of the major factors, which have led to the dominance of North America region this market. Increasing expenditure on technological developments, in order to enhance the airport efficiency, has significantly contributed towards the growth of the airport IT systems market in this region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market, with the authorities extensively investing in enhancing their airport security by installing intelligent security systems to eliminate security threats.

Key Players:

The key players of global airport IT systems market are RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Rockwell Collins (US), INFORM GmbH (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany). Other companies that are operating in this market are IBM (US), Ultra Electronics Holdings (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), SITA (Geneva), Thales Group (France) and IKUSI (Spain).

Market Research Future Analysis:

Increasing passenger traffic, across the globe combined with the need for risk management through airport IT systems, is expected to induce significant demand in the global market. With airport authorities seeking new ways to achieve operational efficiency and enhance the passenger/customer experience, the market for airport IT systems is expected to register a high growth rate, during the forecast period.

