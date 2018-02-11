It becomes very difficult when you want to buy a perfect ceramic cookware for your kitchen which has a great durability, stylish look and at the same time is affordable too. Here you’ll get to know about the 8 tips or factors that you should consider before buying a ceramic cookware for your kitchen.

Cookware with Lid: Try to buy a ceramic cookware which has a glass lid. Having a glass lid can help you in properly observing your cooked food. The properly sealed glass lid infuses great taste and aroma to the food being cooked inside the cookware.

It locks in the vapors of the food and also the essential nutrients which makes your meal even healthier.

Check for Handles: While buying the perfect ceramic cookware for your kitchen, make sure the cookware you bought has handles with good grip which can further provide an extra comfort and safety to your cooking style. The silicone riveted handles are really recommended if you want soft and comfortable grip.

Material: Check whether the cookware is made of the high-quality heat conduction material. The heat conduction is a very important property for cooking. More the heat conduction of a material faster and better it will conduct the heat and faster will it cook the food. The most important factor is that the material should not react with the food item being prepared in it. The reaction of the food with the metal deteriorates its taste and texture. Also, choose a material that heats up evenly and avoids the formation of any hot spots.

Price: Price matters a lot when it comes to buying the best ceramic cookware for your kitchen or cooktop. There are many affordable and expensive ceramic cookware available on the market, it only depends on you what kind of budget you have and how much stylish you want your cookware to be.

Chemical free or not: Before buying the pot check whether the cookware is toxic free or not. Nowadays many non-stick pots and pans available in the market come with many pollutants in them. So before buying keep a check that the pot is PFOA, PFAS, cadmium and lead-free.

Ease of Cleaning: The cleaning process is a whole lot of mess. So it is advisable to buy a cookware that is easy to clean and maintain. Find the one for yourself. The material used for making the cookware should be rust resistant and scratch resistant. Also, the material should attract less dust to it.

Warranty: Find if the company is offering any warranty on the product. It’s better to buy a product with a warranty. As if a manufacturer is giving a warranty that means the product has a good quality and they are confident about it.

The number of pieces: Look for the number of pieces the manufacturer is providing in the set. Some brands give 15 pieces while on the other hand, some give 8 pieces. The set includes pots and pans with a variety of shapes and sizes. Compare all the parts before placing the order.