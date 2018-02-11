Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder that happens in the Central nervous system of the body. Multiple Sclerosis involves the brain, optic nerves and the spinal cord and leads to the destruction of the insulation layer, Myelin, which covers the nerve fibers in the CNS.

Primary progressive multiple sclerosis is primarily characterized by progression of disease activity and the disability amongst the patients. As per the latest report by Pharmascroll, PPMS- A Detailed Overview, nearly 10-15% of the multiple sclerosis patients are Primary Progressive MS patients. The Primary Progressive MS patients might have an active or non-active progression of disease.

As per the current scenario in Multiple Sclerosis indication, there are over 15 molecules approved in the worldwide market. However, majority of the molecules are approved in the Relapsing Remitting form of Multiple Sclerosis. The more progressive forms of Multiple Sclerosis like Primary Progressive MS and Secondary progressive MS are still to encounter the boom in terms of number of launched molecules and hence the indication sales revenue.

However, as per the report PPMS- A Detailed Overview, for Primary progressive MS, the scenario is changing rapidly. The launch of Ocrelizumab by Roche and Genentech in PPMS segment and a strong pipeline in PPMS including the products Laquinimod by Teva, Masitinib by AB Sciences, Lemtrada by Sanofi, Ibudilast by MediciNova and Idebenone by Santhera, indicates a huge paradigm shift for the progressive forms of MS specifically PPMS.

The report provides an overview of PPMS in detail, highlights the PPMS epidemiology in the key geographies (Forecast to 2024), elaborates on the drugs prescribed and expected to be prescribed in PPMS and covers the detailed market sizing drug wise and country wise in value sales and patient numbers along with forecasts till 2030.

Why Purchase the report:

The report would help the pharma companies understand the PPMS indication in detail, identify business opportunities for making short term and long term plans, understand the epidemiology of PPMS, identify the triggers of prescription for the physicians in PPMS and make companies aware of the existing and upcoming competition along with their expected sales revenues and patient numbers in key geographies.

Companies Covered:

Biogen

Novartis

Sanofi

Sanofi Genzyme

Genzyme

Active Biotech

Merck

Teva

Bayer

Actelion

Medday Pharmaceuticals

Abbvie

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

AB Sciences

Roche

Medicinova

Geographies covered:

US

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Japan

Australia

Canada

Table of Content:

1. Multiple Sclerosis Definition

2. Types of MS

a. RRMS

b. SPMS

c. PPMS

d. PRMS

3. PPMS defined

4. Causes of PPMS

5. Profile of PPMS Patient

6. Symptoms of PPMS

7. Disease progression and impact on QoL

8. Disease Diagnosis

a. Disease diagnosis through symptoms

b. Disease diagnosis through medical tests

9. Disease Epidemiology in US, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Japan

10. Factors impacting a physician’s prescription decision

a. Efficacy

b. Tolerability and Safety

c. Monitoring Requirements

d. Pricing and Reimbursement

11.Disease Modifying Therapies for PPMS

a. Laquinimod

b. Ocrelizumab

c. Masitinib

d. Lemtrada

e. Qizenday

f. Ibudilast

g. Idebenone

12.Drug Attribute Analysis

13. Other Pipeline Products

14. PPMS Market Sizing

a. Brand wise sales and patient numbers worldwide

b. Brand wise value and patient numbers by key geographies/countries

c. Country wise value sales and patient shares for all brands

