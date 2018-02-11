Myra the Boutique Announcement for Changing the Address of the place

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, January 24, 2018—Myra the boutique, The most important announcement for the Myra the boutique’s Customer. Myra has change place address of Myra the boutique. So I request to please go through the Updated address of Myra the boutique.

”G-2, Shivalik-1,Opp.Shell Petrol Pump ,

Anandnagar Road, Prahaldnagar,

Ahmedabad-380015.India.

Phone: 079-40372200”

About: Myra the Boutique

We at Myra take care of customer’s needs, their budget and their liking. We customize dresses as per clients requirement and each and every garment is made with Love and dedication, So the final output comes out to be the best client satisfaction is our priority.

