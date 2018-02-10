Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman, 10th Feb, 2018: One of the pioneering jewelry stores of Durgapur, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt Ltd has introduced an amazing collection of diamond embedded neckpieces on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

GGJ reveals this exciting news in a press conference. Being, the most trusted name in jewelry market of Durgapur, GGJ is known for introducing various collections and implementing offers, and discounts around the year on their jewelry.

And as expected GGJ is not going to disappoint its customers this valentine’s day too. This renowned jewelry brand of Durgapur has launched a unique collection of light weight necklaces engraved with beautiful diamonds. These light weight necklaces are perfectly crafted keeping in mind the theme of Valentine collection. A lot of variations can be noticed in the pendants and the overall unique pattern of each neckpiece.

Not only GGJ is showcasing this amazing collection for its customers but at the same time is offering an attractive discount of 30% on the purchase of diamond necklaces.

GGJ is a proud registered seller of diamond jewelry of eminent Indian brands like the Nakshatra, Asmi, and Sangini. This stunning collection of the light diamond necklace is perfect for an ideal Valentine surprise for the one you care the most.

The stores of GGJ at Benachity and Aesby More are already showcasing this valentine collection for their customers. Guinea Gold Jewellers is receiving an amazing response since we introduced the collection on various social network pages like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Guinea Gold Jewellers feels delighted to welcome the customers to witness the collection. We value our clients the most that is why our friendly representative is always dedicated to answer any sort of queries and confusions of the customer.