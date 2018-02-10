Sight is one of the senses that many of us take for granted and we use it in our daily activities. One of the leading causes of blindness around the world is glaucoma. What triggers the condition is the nerves’ destruction due to raised pressure inside the eye. Since the condition tends to affect people over the age of forty, finding a glaucoma specialist is essential. Also, people who suffer from dry eyes need to seek a dry eye specialist.

Glaucoma is highly risky and it is a silent blinder, as a person can have the condition for many years and not even know about it. Symptoms are not always present, but then out of the sudden, vision is compromised. Every person has a fear of losing one of their senses and a glaucoma patient is highly afraid of losing their sight. There are a few warning signs that should not be neglected, such as vomiting and blurring vision, eye pain. If one of these appears, it is highly recommended to visit a glaucoma specialist. The specialist’s job is to detect the problem and try to prevent it, so that damage of the eye’s nerves aren’t severe.

A person that suffers from glaucoma is always looking for the right specialist. They want to be in the right hands and make sure they are treated right and are given high chances of improved or stable vision. How can you find the right person? You can always ask around friends and families, especially people with glaucoma, as they can recommend a doctor. Also, looking online is recommended as well. You can find doctors within a location and make an appointment. Not all eye doctors are specialists in glaucoma. Years of training in the field are required, not to mention studies and surgeries.

These modern days, people suffering from glaucoma have access to more treatments, which were not always accessible. There are laser surgeries, devices and eye drops and even surgery that helps a person with a more severe condition. The specialist tries to fight glaucoma through medication at first and if they turn out to be ineffective, they will consider surgery. A specialist can differ from a surgeon, as the surgeon must have succeeded in many operations to become fully aware of procedures and highly respectable.

It is not always easy to find someone specialized in a certain field and you might not even know who to choose. However, the key is to look through recommendations, read people’s experiences regarding eye specialists and making sure they know their field and can help patients suffering from different conditions. For example, if a person has dry eye syndrome, they need to go to a dry eye specialist and not just to an ophthalmologist. This way, they will receive the best advice and the best treatment.

If you want to take the right measures, don’t hesitate and get in touch with a professional glaucoma specialist (https://www.quigleyeye.com/doctor-priest-allen.php). In case your eyes are always dry and you feel discomfort, this dry eye specialist (https://www.quigleyeye.com/conditions-dry-eye-syndrome.php) can help.