Vedic astrology vs. western astrology differs in a certain way. The best way to notice a difference is to analyze a Vedic and Western one. The first one has a square shape while the other one is round. This is the easiest way to make a comparison between the two, but in reality there are even more complex things that make them differentiate.

Veda is a perfect science that includes absolutely all aspects of existence in general. It is believed that thousands of years ago, the so-called “veda” were discovered by the saints of India, who claimed that they possess important and complete information about astronomy, physics, mathematics, and generally all these matters.

Indian horoscope is recognized as a complex model but at the same time quite practical because it emphasizes karma and the influences it can have on a man’s life. Thus, in Vedic astronomy it is considered that the planets are actually the rulers of each zodiac, which predispose in a way to how they relate or come into mutual contact. A great role is played by the Moon, because it is believed that it can influence and shape the destiny in a very clear way, compared to the Sun that does not have this characteristic.

Many people are interested in what their zodiac might indicate, but they often cannot understand this complex system. In such a case, the best way to learn and understand all these things is to use astrology for beginners.

Most believe that astrology is a key element that can guide and help them have a happy life. Ever since ancient times, people have begun to notice that certain problems that have existed have been in close connection with what the asters have predicted. This custom has been passed down from generation to generation, evolving more and more over the years. Thus, from Greece and Egypt, this has come to be known all over the world.

We can learn a lot about our future and the past through this science. The way planets are aligned when a person is born reveals many things about personality and all negative or positive aspects. Based on the zodiac, we can regulate some business or health issues, and it can also guide us in discovering the qualities of close people, and it can clearly tell if our sign is compatible with that of the partner or not.