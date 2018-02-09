DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Polyester TPUs
• Polyether TPUs
• Polycaprolactone TPUs
• Other
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Automotive
• Building & Construction
• Engineering
• Footwear
• Hose & Tube
• Medical
Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
• BASF
• Bayer
• Lubrizol
• GRECO
• SUNKO
• EVERMORE CHEMICAL
• CCIC
• Kin Join
• Wanhua Chemical
• Huntsman
• Huafeng
• Baoding Bangtai
• Austin
• Lejoin
• Aikesen
• Aobang Group
Major Points in Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Forecast through 2022
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
