Solar charge controller is a device or regulator that regulates the rate at which current is drawn or passed to batteries. It protects batteries against fluctuation in voltage and prevents excessive charging of batteries. These issues can shorten the life of battery. Solar charge controllers help maintain performance of batteries against the fluctuation in supply of current. Unlike other types of generators, solar panels can be short circuited or open circuited without causing damage to them.

Controllers contain a relay that opens the charging circuit, terminating the charge at a pre-set high voltage and, once a pre-set low voltage is reached, closes the circuit, allowing charging to continue. Charge controllers are devices that act as interface between solar array and batteries, and are customized to fit the systems they protect. Fluctuations in current level are not uncommon due to low temperatures and sudden burst of energy by refraction of sunlight. Hence, the amperage of solar charge controller should be increased to 25% of the peak solar array current. Charge controllers have multiple stages of control to regulate different voltage and current levels.

The voltage and current of a battery differs over the different stages of battery charge. Though the amount can differ, the absorption charge is 10%, while the bulk charge usually is approximately 80%. The float charge represents the remaining amount of the battery charging process. Under the charge controller’s process, bulk charging is the first stage used to bring the battery depth of discharge (DOD) back to 100%. The bulk charging stage passes as many amps into the battery bank as possible from the solar panels and gets the voltage up in the process.

The solar charge controllers market is anticipated to expand at a healthy pace owing to the increase in usage of solar energy to reduce the dependence on non-conservative energy sources. Climate change policies and clean fuel agenda are also anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the solar controllers market. Rise in investment in renewable storage solutions is estimated to create new opportunities in the market. Implementation of effective policies and regulatory frameworks and active participation and high awareness among customers are projected to drive the solar controllers market. High cost of solar energy compared to conventional sources is the major restraint of the solar charge controllers market.

Based on charging mechanism, three types of solar charge controllers are available: simple 1 or 2 stage controllers, Pulse Width Modulated (PWM) charge controller, and Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controllers. The simple 1 or 2 stage charge controllers cut power when the battery reaches a set voltage, and turn it on when a low voltage set point is reached. During charging, the PWM charge controller allows as much current as the solar panel/array can generate in order to reach the target voltage for the charge stage the controller is in. Once the battery approaches the peak voltage, the charge controller quickly switches between connecting the battery bank to the panel array and disconnecting the battery bank, which regulates the battery voltage. MPPT charge controllers optimize the voltage of the solar array to maximize total power output and convert that to the correct voltage to charge the battery.

