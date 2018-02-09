Greencom Ebizz Infotech, one of the primary convenient application change association.

Creator of the acclaimed application “ShotOn for Mi” incorporated another application into their Shot on Stamp game plan named ShotOn for Sony: Auto Add Shot on Photo Stamp for Android.

The possibility of this application is revolved around including ShotOn tag especially for customers without inbuilt value to incorporate these names.

Using the application, ShotOn watermark can be incorporated straight away while getting photos through Built-in Camera of any Sony Handset.

Besides you similarly have the contrasting options to re-try each one of these marks.

◇ It’s Features:

✔ Import and Customize your own Logo

✔ Changeable “Shot on” Device Logo

✔ Editable “ShotOn text” tag

✔ Add your own “Shot by text” watermark

✔ Varieties of Fascinated Font Formats.

✔ Resizable Font dimensions.

✔ Changeable Shot on tag positions

“This feature was highly requested and at the same time was available only for high-end smartphone’s gave us inspiration to develop such application” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

“Isolate application for more brands will be propelled soon” – He Added.