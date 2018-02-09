Beginning of year 2018 marked reasons to rejoice and celebrate for SILVERINE SPA & SALON as they represented Jaipur on International platform and made pink city proud. Silverine won prestigious BRAND ICON AWARD that marks significant achievements and in recognition of the excellence in beauty industry. Award was presented by Beautiful Bollywood actress MADHURI DIXIT NENE to Beauty Expert and promoter of Silverine Spa & salon for EXCELLENT CONTRIBUTION TO BEAUTY SECTOR FOR BEST SKINCARE AND MAKEUP SALON IN JAIPUR.

AWARD ceremony took place in HUA – HIN, Thailand, EVENING CELEBRATED SECOND EDITION OF INTERNATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS AND HOSTED BY RITHVIK DHANJANI KARAN WAHI AND RAVI DUBEY, FROM BRAND ICON. AWARD CEREMONY WAS GRACED BY GRACIOUS PRESENCE OF MADHURI DIXIT NENE amidst corporate honchos, celebrities and bigwigs from politics

” This was the moment of pride and great honor” , said beauty expert Purnima Goyal as she was bestowed upon the award. I am very happy that we were appreciated for the commendable work in field of aesthetics and makeup. Speaking on the occasion Purnima Goyal said , ” I feel very proud and ecstatic for receiving the prestigious award. Though we face bigger challenge now of retaining the position we have reached at but i am determined that with consistent good work marked with innovation we will clinch. IT was a dream come true kind of moment for us. Madhuri Dixit looked equally upbeat and wished good luck to all contestants, she stated , ” Award means appreciation for hard work and motivation for doing better and achieving new heights for success.