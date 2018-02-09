Killeen, TX/ 2018: Furniture can help you accentuate the overlook of your home. If you are considering to revamp your home by adding unique furniture pieces then you must make the most of President’s Day sale.

A one stop destination for quality and stylish furniture, Ashley Furniture HomeStore is organizing a President Day’s Sale in the month of February for its devoted customers. In the offering are some of its best furniture products and high quality accessories at amazingly low prices.

Highlights of the President Day sale

• Free Furniture Products – Feel lucky this President Day by availing amazing free offers at the store. On the purchase of any 5-piece living room group, you get a free matching accent chair. Buy a 5-piece bedroom group and you get a free mattress set. Take home 2 matching side chairs with the purchase of a select 5-piece dining room group.

•Amazing price cuts on a variety of Queen Mattress sets with an option of easy 72 month installments.

•Queen mattress sets starting at $299 only and much more.

In addition to the items on sale, treat yourself to other pieces of unique, durable and practical furniture at Ashley Furniture Store. Each piece of furniture at the store is specially crafted keeping in mind your need for rest, comfort and budget. You can choose from a wide assortment of stylish sofas, sectionals, recliners, ottomans, coffee tables, nightstands, chairs, beds, dining sets and much more. We stock an unbeatable collection of furniture for the kitchen, dining, bedroom, living room and even the outdoors. Our storage furniture perfectly complements the modern minimalistic approach of living.

We also cater to home needs that go beyond furniture and have a wide range of beautiful accessories. Explore our unique collection of floor lamps, sculptures, chandeliers, rugs, framed art etc. Our staff is committed towards helping each customer go back home with exactly what they want. They are trained to be in tune with the requirements and preferences of each customer.

For more information, feel free to call us at (254) 634 – 5900. You can also visit us at 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543 or log on to https://killeenfurniture.com/ to know more.