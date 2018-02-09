Study on Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Product type Global Polyurethane Dispersions market can be segmented as water based polyurethane dispersions and solvent based polyurethane dispersions through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Polyurethane Dispersion over the period of 2017 to 2023.
The recent report identified that Asia pacific dominated the global polyurethane dispersion market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the polyurethane dispersion market worldwide.
The report segments the global polyurethane dispersion market on the basis of productand application.
Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Product Type
- Water-based Dispersions
- Solvent-based Dispersions
Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Application Type
- Natural Leather Finishing
- Textile Finishing
- Synthetic LeatherProduction
- Others(Coatings and Adhesives)
Companies Profiled in the Report
- Bayer MaterialScience AG
- BASF SE
- AlberdingkBoley
- Chemtura Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- LyondellBasell
- Reichhold
- Stahi
- DSM Neoresins
- Hauthaway Corporation
