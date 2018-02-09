Study on Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Product type Global Polyurethane Dispersions market can be segmented as water based polyurethane dispersions and solvent based polyurethane dispersions through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Polyurethane Dispersion over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report identified that Asia pacific dominated the global polyurethane dispersion market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the polyurethane dispersion market worldwide.

The report segments the global polyurethane dispersion market on the basis of productand application.



Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Product Type

Water-based Dispersions

Solvent-based Dispersions

Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Application Type

Natural Leather Finishing

Textile Finishing

Synthetic LeatherProduction

Others(Coatings and Adhesives)

Companies Profiled in the Report

Bayer MaterialScience AG

BASF SE

AlberdingkBoley

Chemtura Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell

Reichhold

Stahi

DSM Neoresins

Hauthaway Corporation

